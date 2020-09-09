“We will do the very, very best we can as a league and as a team to try to keep everybody as safe as possible. It’s inevitable there’s going to be ups and downs here, but I think we have a significant roster size, we have positional flexibility,” Lurie said. “We know going in that there’s going to be some unusual games, where players might be playing positions they’ve hardly ever played. But that’s part of being a professional athlete. We embrace it. …