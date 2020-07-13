“We like that camaraderie in the clubhouse. In the dugout,” said McCutchen, who has already seen players drop their guard during the Phillies’ intrasquad games. “A lot of times we’ll start out spaced out, but as the game goes on we start getting closer and closer together, having conversations, and talking. And then we have to have that reminder: ‘Hey guys, I know this is great, but let’s do our best to stay within the protocol.' "