The best — and worst — outfits from the 2024 NFL draft

The NFL draft is a weekend full of hope and possibility. Fans fall in love with the players who mark the future of their franchise — and part of that first impression is a killer outfit.

Players who attended the big event live in Detroit got to show off their personality and share what matters to them through their draft night fashion. The only real misses came from the players who chose to stay home, and even those don’t really count.

The picks who did attend rocked bold colors and wore tons of bling — led by No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who’s no stranger to experimental fashion.

No. 1 overall

Williams is known for doing things a bit differently. The Heisman Trophy winner painted his nails for games at USC and is always willing to take risks. Even in a navy ensemble, he found ways to stand out, painting one of his nails to match his girlfriend’s silver dress, and adding a few special details.

“I went with a double-breasted zip-up, you don’t really see too many people with a double-breasted zip-up,” Williams told Kaylee Hartung on the red carpet. “Chrome hearts, stacking the chrome hearts from smallest to largest. I got it on the pants leg. I got it on the back as a monochrome. … Classy, unique one-of-one.”

“It’s me. You call it unique. I call it me,” Williams told Cam Newton of his style on the red carpet. “And that’s kind of how I go about it. I paint my nails, I wear unique things … on and off the field and we’ll be able to showcase that here today and in the future here soon.”

All about the accessories

Philadelphia native Marvin Harrison Jr. rocked a double-sided necklace with a photo of him and his dad, Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, on one side, and a photo of Mufasa and Simba from The Lion King on the other. It seems like the torch has officially been passed.

Lining the jacket

Multiple draftees lined the inside of their suit coats with important photos, starting with Giants first-rounder Malik Nabers. He honored his alma mater, LSU, with a collage of photos from his career on the inside of his jacket.

New Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold put Alabama’s 2023 slogan — LANK — inside his salmon-pink suit coat, also including photos of himself as a youth football player and his family.

Motown flair

For the predraft photo shoots, the NFL gave each player a custom vinyl “record” to pose with.

Future Eagle

Last but certainly not least, Eagles first-rounder Quinyon Mitchell took a simple approach with an all-black suit, adding a few chains and a red pocket square. But the best part, of course, is the Eagles hat. Really completes the look — and the secondary.