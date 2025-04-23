2025 NFL mock draft: Eagles move up for defensive star in first round
Here are our pick-by-pick predictions for the first three rounds of the draft.
Just a day out from the NFL draft, there is still a lot of uncertainty hanging over the first round. While all signs point toward Miami’s Cam Ward being the top pick to Tennessee and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter heading to Cleveland, the draft starts at No. 3, where the New York Giants must decide between taking their quarterback of the future or the best player available.
In this three-round mock draft that includes trades, several teams move up to land potential defensive stars, while one surprise quarterback is picked at the end of Round 1. Here’s our pick-by-pick projection for the first three rounds of this week’s draft:
Round 1
1) Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Titans have been eyeing Ward since the combine, and he becomes their quarterback of the future, excelling as a creator inside and outside the pocket.
2) Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
With the Browns, Hunter likely starts by playing more on the offensive side of the ball, with some defensive packages mixed in. He could immediately be one of their offense’s top weapons.
3) New York Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
The Giants opt for Carter, the North Philly native who had a dominant season after his switch from linebacker to edge rusher, over a quarterback at this spot.
4) New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
While many have questions about Campbell’s arm length (32⅝ inches at the scouting combine), New England takes him here, allowing him the opportunity to fail at tackle before a potential move to the inside of the offensive line.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Another player with less than ideal measurables, Graham is an explosive and violent player who consistently won his one-on-one battles in college and should complement the Jags defense well.
6) Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Raiders could opt for offensive line help, but instead take the most dynamic back in the draft in Jeanty, a home run waiting to happen out of the backfield.
7) New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Warren, who had a record-setting season for the Nittany Lions, gives Justin Fields the security blanket he needs and provides a major upgrade to the Jets’ tight end corps.
8) San Francisco 49ers: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
The 49ers trade picks No. 11 and 160 to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for picks No. 8 and 230.
The 49ers showed a lot of interest in Stewart, an athletic specimen who didn’t have the top-end stats in college, during the predraft process. They get aggressive to make sure the New Orleans Saints or Chicago Bears don’t get him first.
9) New Orleans Saints: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
With Ryan Ramczyk officially retiring last week, Membou fills a need for the Saints, who have shown they don’t trust 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning to be their future at right tackle.
10) Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Cardinals trade up from pick No. 16 and send pick 115 to the Bears in exchange for pick Nos. 10 and 233.
Like the 49ers, the Cardinals decide to move up and nab Harmon, who can learn from six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell.
11) Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
The Panthers traded back from 8 to 11 in the deal with the 49ers.
The Panthers trade back three spots, but still get their guy in Walker, who can be deployed as an off-ball linebacker or edge rusher for Carolina’s front.
12) Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Cowboys have needs along the offensive line, but they draft McMillan, a true outside receiver who can thrive in one-on-one situations and take some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb.
13) Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
With Jalen Ramsey on the trading block, the Dolphins take Johnson. Johnson’s predraft process has been marred by injury, but he is one of the best players in the draft when healthy.
14) Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Another player whose process has been marred by injury, Loveland is a dynamic receiving threat who can make things happen with the ball in his hands. He projects as a nice target for whoever plays quarterback in Indianapolis.
15) Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Atlanta has rarely used resources in the first round on edge rushers, but the Falcons get a top-notch run defender in Williams, whose pass-rushing ability continues to come along.
16) Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
Bears traded back from 10 to 16 in the deal with the Cardinals.
The Bears could also go with a running back here, but select Banks, who has been linked to Chicago leading up to the draft and would compete immediately for the starting left tackle spot.
17) Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Trey Hendrickson’s time in Cincinnati could be dwindling, and though the Bengals have poured resources into veteran edge rushers before, Green gives them instant playmaking ability and explosiveness from Day 1 off the edge.
18) Seattle Seahawks: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
With Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the roster already, the Seahawks need a reliable outside receiver, and Golden brings that ability, combined with incredible body control.
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Jihaad Campbell has been consistently linked to Tampa, but his shoulder surgery could scare some teams off, leaving open the possibility for the Bucs to draft Hairston, whom they’ve been connected to since the Senior Bowl.
20) Denver Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Sean Payton is known for taking a back-by-committee approach, but Henderson has a three-down skill set, can pass protect, and would immediately upgrade a running back corps that lost Javonte Williams to the Cowboys this offseason.
21) Pittsburgh Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Steelers have no current answer at quarterback, and take Sanders here with Aaron Rodgers seemingly unlikely to sign in Pittsburgh.
22) Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The ties between Jim Harbaugh and his former Michigan player Grant are apparent, along with the Chargers’ need to infuse more talent into their interior defensive line group.
23) Green Bay Packers: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
Jaire Alexander’s future in Green Bay is unclear, and the options behind him aren’t ideal. That makes this pairing between Amos and the Packers a natural one.
24) Eagles: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Eagles trade up from 32 and send pick No. 164 and a 2026 third-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for pick No. 24.
Howie Roseman is known for being aggressive when it comes to getting the player he wants, and the match between Nolen and the Eagles makes sense considering the Ole Miss standout’s explosiveness, disruption as a pass rusher and run defender, and the Eagles’ instant need along the defensive line.
25) Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
Houston has several spots along its offensive line that need upgrades, and Booker can fill in at either guard spot and be a people mover in the run game, as well as a stout pass protector.
26) Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Chiefs trade up from 31 and send pick Nos. 95 and 251 to the Los Angeles Rams for pick Nos. 26 and 127.
The Chiefs move up to grab their left tackle of the future in Simmons, who is coming off a torn patellar tendon and starts to help solve Kansas City’s issues at tackle.
27) Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Ravens do what they always do: find quality players that can be immediate contributors. Adding Starks gives them another versatile defensive piece in the secondary.
28) Detroit Lions: Grey Zabel, OT/OG, North Dakota State
Detroit could go with an edge here, but they take Zabel, a versatile offensive lineman who could play at guard and be a Day 1 starter in the interior.
29) Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Browns trade up from No. 33 and send pick Nos. 104 and 255 to the Washington Commanders in exchange for pick Nos. 29 and 205.
After taking Hunter with their first pick, the Browns trade up for Milroe to get the fifth-year option, allowing him the chance to develop behind Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett while Cleveland rebuilds.
30) Buffalo Bills: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The Bills need to upgrade the corner spot opposite of Christian Benford, and with Barron, they get a player who can be an outside corner or a nickel.
31) Los Angeles Rams: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
Rams traded back from No. 26 to No. 31 in the deal with the Chiefs.
Los Angeles trades back and recoups an extra Day 2 pick, but still adds the dynamic talents of Burden, who would get a lot of unique touches in Sean McVay’s offensive system.
32) Minnesota Vikings: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Vikings traded back from 24 to 32 in the deal with the Eagles.
Minnesota entered the draft with just four picks and desperately needed to move back to acquire more capital. The Vikings accomplish that by trading with the Eagles and also adding Campbell, who should earn the linebacker spot opposite Blake Cashman.
Round 2
33) Washington Commanders: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Commanders traded back from 29 to 33 in the deal with the Browns.
34) Saints: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Saints trade up from No. 40 and send pick No. 112 to the Giants in exchange for Nos. 34 and 154.
35) Titans: James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee
36) Jaguars: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
37) Raiders: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
38) Patriots: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
39) Bears: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
40) Giants: Donovan Jackson, OG/OT, Ohio State
Giants traded back from No. 34 to No. 40 in the deal with the Saints.
41) Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Seahawks trade up from No. 50 and send pick No. 92 to the Bears in exchange for pick Nos. 41 and 148.
42) Jets: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
43) 49ers: Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon
44) Cowboys: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
45) Colts: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
46) Falcons: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
47) Cardinals: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
48) Dolphins: Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue
49) Bengals: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
50) Bears: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
Bears traded down from 41 to 50 in the deal with the Seahawks.
51) Broncos: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
52) Seahawks: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT/OG, Arizona
53) Buccaneers: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina
54) Packers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
55) Chargers: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
56) Bills: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
57) Panthers: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
58) Texans: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
59) Ravens: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
60) Lions: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
61) Commanders: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
62) Bills: Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA
63) Chiefs: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
64) Raiders: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
Raiders trade up from No. 68 and also send pick Nos. 108 and 222 to the Eagles in exchange for pick Nos. 64, 164, and 165.
Round 3
65) Giants: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
66) Chiefs: Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU
67) Browns: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
68) Eagles: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
Eagles traded back from No. 64 to No. 68 in the deal with the Raiders.
For the second time in this mock draft, the Eagles make a trade, but instead they get an extra fourth-round pick while moving on from two of their fifth-rounders. In Mukuba, they get a potential starting safety who has excellent ball skills and deep coverage ability.
69) Patriots: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
70) Jaguars: Kevin Winston, S, Penn State
71) Saints: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
72) Bears: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
73) Jets: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
74) Panthers: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
75) 49ers: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
76) Cowboys: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
77) Patriots: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
78) Cardinals: Jared Wilson, C/OG, Georgia
79) Texans: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
80) Colts: Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss
81) Bengals: CJ West, DT, Indiana
82) Seahawks: Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon
83) Steelers: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
84) Buccaneers: Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina
85) Broncos: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
86) Chargers: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
87) Packers: Josaiah Stewart, Edge, Michigan
88) Jaguars: Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
89) Texans: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
90) Rams: Nohl Williams, CB, California
91) Ravens: Miles Frazier, OG/OT, LSU
92) Bears: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
Bears traded down from 41 to 50 with the Seahawks, and also received pick No. 92 in the trade.
93) Saints: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
94) Browns: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
95) Rams: Emery Jones, OT/OG, LSU
Rams traded down from 26 to 31 with the Chiefs, and also received pick No. 95 in the trade.
96) Eagles: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
The Eagles get a developmental tackle in Grant, who has the athleticism to block in space, is quick-footed in his pass sets, and projects as Lane Johnson’s potential heir at right tackle in a few years.
97) Vikings: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
98) Dolphins: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
99) Giants: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
100) 49ers: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
101) Rams: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
102) Lions: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
