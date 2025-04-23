2025 NFL mock draft: Eagles move up for defensive star in first round

Just a day out from the NFL draft, there is still a lot of uncertainty hanging over the first round. While all signs point toward Miami’s Cam Ward being the top pick to Tennessee and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter heading to Cleveland, the draft starts at No. 3, where the New York Giants must decide between taking their quarterback of the future or the best player available.

In this three-round mock draft that includes trades, several teams move up to land potential defensive stars, while one surprise quarterback is picked at the end of Round 1. Here’s our pick-by-pick projection for the first three rounds of this week’s draft:

Round 1

1) Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans have been eyeing Ward since the combine, and he becomes their quarterback of the future, excelling as a creator inside and outside the pocket.

2) Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

With the Browns, Hunter likely starts by playing more on the offensive side of the ball, with some defensive packages mixed in. He could immediately be one of their offense’s top weapons.

3) New York Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Giants opt for Carter, the North Philly native who had a dominant season after his switch from linebacker to edge rusher, over a quarterback at this spot.

4) New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

While many have questions about Campbell’s arm length (32⅝ inches at the scouting combine), New England takes him here, allowing him the opportunity to fail at tackle before a potential move to the inside of the offensive line.

5) Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Another player with less than ideal measurables, Graham is an explosive and violent player who consistently won his one-on-one battles in college and should complement the Jags defense well.

6) Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Raiders could opt for offensive line help, but instead take the most dynamic back in the draft in Jeanty, a home run waiting to happen out of the backfield.

7) New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Warren, who had a record-setting season for the Nittany Lions, gives Justin Fields the security blanket he needs and provides a major upgrade to the Jets’ tight end corps.

8) San Francisco 49ers: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

The 49ers trade picks No. 11 and 160 to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for picks No. 8 and 230.

The 49ers showed a lot of interest in Stewart, an athletic specimen who didn’t have the top-end stats in college, during the predraft process. They get aggressive to make sure the New Orleans Saints or Chicago Bears don’t get him first.

9) New Orleans Saints: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

With Ryan Ramczyk officially retiring last week, Membou fills a need for the Saints, who have shown they don’t trust 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning to be their future at right tackle.

10) Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Cardinals trade up from pick No. 16 and send pick 115 to the Bears in exchange for pick Nos. 10 and 233.

Like the 49ers, the Cardinals decide to move up and nab Harmon, who can learn from six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell.

11) Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

The Panthers traded back from 8 to 11 in the deal with the 49ers.

The Panthers trade back three spots, but still get their guy in Walker, who can be deployed as an off-ball linebacker or edge rusher for Carolina’s front.

12) Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Cowboys have needs along the offensive line, but they draft McMillan, a true outside receiver who can thrive in one-on-one situations and take some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb.

13) Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

With Jalen Ramsey on the trading block, the Dolphins take Johnson. Johnson’s predraft process has been marred by injury, but he is one of the best players in the draft when healthy.

14) Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Another player whose process has been marred by injury, Loveland is a dynamic receiving threat who can make things happen with the ball in his hands. He projects as a nice target for whoever plays quarterback in Indianapolis.

15) Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Atlanta has rarely used resources in the first round on edge rushers, but the Falcons get a top-notch run defender in Williams, whose pass-rushing ability continues to come along.

16) Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Bears traded back from 10 to 16 in the deal with the Cardinals.

The Bears could also go with a running back here, but select Banks, who has been linked to Chicago leading up to the draft and would compete immediately for the starting left tackle spot.

17) Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Trey Hendrickson’s time in Cincinnati could be dwindling, and though the Bengals have poured resources into veteran edge rushers before, Green gives them instant playmaking ability and explosiveness from Day 1 off the edge.

18) Seattle Seahawks: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

With Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the roster already, the Seahawks need a reliable outside receiver, and Golden brings that ability, combined with incredible body control.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Jihaad Campbell has been consistently linked to Tampa, but his shoulder surgery could scare some teams off, leaving open the possibility for the Bucs to draft Hairston, whom they’ve been connected to since the Senior Bowl.

20) Denver Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Sean Payton is known for taking a back-by-committee approach, but Henderson has a three-down skill set, can pass protect, and would immediately upgrade a running back corps that lost Javonte Williams to the Cowboys this offseason.

21) Pittsburgh Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Steelers have no current answer at quarterback, and take Sanders here with Aaron Rodgers seemingly unlikely to sign in Pittsburgh.

22) Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The ties between Jim Harbaugh and his former Michigan player Grant are apparent, along with the Chargers’ need to infuse more talent into their interior defensive line group.

23) Green Bay Packers: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Jaire Alexander’s future in Green Bay is unclear, and the options behind him aren’t ideal. That makes this pairing between Amos and the Packers a natural one.

24) Eagles: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Eagles trade up from 32 and send pick No. 164 and a 2026 third-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for pick No. 24.

Howie Roseman is known for being aggressive when it comes to getting the player he wants, and the match between Nolen and the Eagles makes sense considering the Ole Miss standout’s explosiveness, disruption as a pass rusher and run defender, and the Eagles’ instant need along the defensive line.

25) Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Houston has several spots along its offensive line that need upgrades, and Booker can fill in at either guard spot and be a people mover in the run game, as well as a stout pass protector.

26) Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Chiefs trade up from 31 and send pick Nos. 95 and 251 to the Los Angeles Rams for pick Nos. 26 and 127.

The Chiefs move up to grab their left tackle of the future in Simmons, who is coming off a torn patellar tendon and starts to help solve Kansas City’s issues at tackle.

27) Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Ravens do what they always do: find quality players that can be immediate contributors. Adding Starks gives them another versatile defensive piece in the secondary.

28) Detroit Lions: Grey Zabel, OT/OG, North Dakota State

Detroit could go with an edge here, but they take Zabel, a versatile offensive lineman who could play at guard and be a Day 1 starter in the interior.

29) Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Browns trade up from No. 33 and send pick Nos. 104 and 255 to the Washington Commanders in exchange for pick Nos. 29 and 205.

After taking Hunter with their first pick, the Browns trade up for Milroe to get the fifth-year option, allowing him the chance to develop behind Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett while Cleveland rebuilds.

30) Buffalo Bills: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Bills need to upgrade the corner spot opposite of Christian Benford, and with Barron, they get a player who can be an outside corner or a nickel.

31) Los Angeles Rams: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Rams traded back from No. 26 to No. 31 in the deal with the Chiefs.

Los Angeles trades back and recoups an extra Day 2 pick, but still adds the dynamic talents of Burden, who would get a lot of unique touches in Sean McVay’s offensive system.

32) Minnesota Vikings: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Vikings traded back from 24 to 32 in the deal with the Eagles.

Minnesota entered the draft with just four picks and desperately needed to move back to acquire more capital. The Vikings accomplish that by trading with the Eagles and also adding Campbell, who should earn the linebacker spot opposite Blake Cashman.

Round 2

33) Washington Commanders: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Commanders traded back from 29 to 33 in the deal with the Browns.

34) Saints: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Saints trade up from No. 40 and send pick No. 112 to the Giants in exchange for Nos. 34 and 154.

35) Titans: James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

36) Jaguars: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

37) Raiders: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

38) Patriots: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

39) Bears: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

40) Giants: Donovan Jackson, OG/OT, Ohio State

Giants traded back from No. 34 to No. 40 in the deal with the Saints.

41) Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Seahawks trade up from No. 50 and send pick No. 92 to the Bears in exchange for pick Nos. 41 and 148.

42) Jets: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

43) 49ers: Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

44) Cowboys: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

45) Colts: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

46) Falcons: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

47) Cardinals: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

48) Dolphins: Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue

49) Bengals: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

50) Bears: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Bears traded down from 41 to 50 in the deal with the Seahawks.

51) Broncos: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

52) Seahawks: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT/OG, Arizona

53) Buccaneers: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina

54) Packers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

55) Chargers: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

56) Bills: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

57) Panthers: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

58) Texans: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

59) Ravens: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

60) Lions: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

61) Commanders: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

62) Bills: Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA

63) Chiefs: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

64) Raiders: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Raiders trade up from No. 68 and also send pick Nos. 108 and 222 to the Eagles in exchange for pick Nos. 64, 164, and 165.

Round 3

65) Giants: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

66) Chiefs: Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU

67) Browns: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

68) Eagles: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Eagles traded back from No. 64 to No. 68 in the deal with the Raiders.

For the second time in this mock draft, the Eagles make a trade, but instead they get an extra fourth-round pick while moving on from two of their fifth-rounders. In Mukuba, they get a potential starting safety who has excellent ball skills and deep coverage ability.

69) Patriots: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

70) Jaguars: Kevin Winston, S, Penn State

71) Saints: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

72) Bears: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

73) Jets: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

74) Panthers: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

75) 49ers: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

76) Cowboys: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

77) Patriots: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

78) Cardinals: Jared Wilson, C/OG, Georgia

79) Texans: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

80) Colts: Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss

81) Bengals: CJ West, DT, Indiana

82) Seahawks: Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon

83) Steelers: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon

84) Buccaneers: Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina

85) Broncos: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

86) Chargers: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

87) Packers: Josaiah Stewart, Edge, Michigan

88) Jaguars: Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

89) Texans: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn

90) Rams: Nohl Williams, CB, California

91) Ravens: Miles Frazier, OG/OT, LSU

92) Bears: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Bears traded down from 41 to 50 with the Seahawks, and also received pick No. 92 in the trade.

93) Saints: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

94) Browns: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

95) Rams: Emery Jones, OT/OG, LSU

Rams traded down from 26 to 31 with the Chiefs, and also received pick No. 95 in the trade.

96) Eagles: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

The Eagles get a developmental tackle in Grant, who has the athleticism to block in space, is quick-footed in his pass sets, and projects as Lane Johnson’s potential heir at right tackle in a few years.

97) Vikings: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

98) Dolphins: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

99) Giants: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

100) 49ers: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

101) Rams: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

102) Lions: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

