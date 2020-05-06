For a seventh-round draft choice, there is nothing to dislike about Casey Toohill. He’s fast but undersized for a defensive end, at 6-foot-4, 250. His impressive senior season would have gotten him drafted higher had he not been a fifth-year senior who will turn 24 in August. He’s a taller, thinner version of Genard Avery, the Browns pass rusher the Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for last season. Toohill ought to be able to help on special teams and see action as a situational pass rusher, especially if he can get bigger and stronger.