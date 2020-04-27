But I think the Eagles had valid reasons for not pulling the trigger on any of those other moves. It seems they had the same top three receivers as most teams -- Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs. They probably thought there was a chance one could fall within striking distance. Ruggs went first to the Raiders at No. 12. Jeudy was taken second at No. 15 by the Broncos. And Lamb was still on the board at No. 17 when the Cowboys were up.