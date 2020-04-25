For the third time in the last 25 years, the Eagles drafted a safety from Clemson.
The last one – C.J. Gaddis fifth round, 2007 – didn’t work out very well. Gaddis never played a game for the Eagles or anyone else in the NFL.
The one before that, however, turned out to be pretty decent. Brian Dawkins, the Eagles’ second-round pick in 1996, became one of the best and most popular players to ever play in Philly. He was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame three years ago.
On Saturday, the Eagles took yet another Tigers safety, K’Von Wallace, in the fourth round of the draft. Wallace is very familiar with Dawkins. He roomed with Brian’s son, Brian Jr., his first two years at Clemson.
“We never talked a lot of football,’’ Wallace said of the elder Dawkins., “We just talked about life. Because he’s a man of God first.’’
Asked if he tried to model his game after Dawkins, Wallace said, “My game is unique. I feel like I’m a guy who has a different style, a new style of play. I wouldn’t say I model my game after him, but I definitely took bits and pieces of the greats. And he’s definitely one of them.’’
Wallace played 59 games for the Tigers, tying the school record. He played in seven national playoff games and three championship games. So he’s not short on big-game experience.
“If you watch me play, man, you know that when the lights are on, I shine,’’ Wallace said. “That’s when I play my best. When the pressure’s on, that’s when you find out who K’Von Wallace is. I’m going to be that guy who is going to go out there and prove myself every single day in practice and on game day.’’
Wallace was a team captain for the Tigers last season. He was a locker room leader. He played strong safety in Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ defense, but he served multiple roles. He covered slot receivers, played up in the box, and blitzed. He was NFL Network draft analyst Ben Fennell’s top-rated nickel corner.
“You get multiple positions out of me,’’ he said. “I can play corner. I can play safety. I can play up in the box. I can go blitz for you. I can use my abilities to put my team in the best position to go out and win games, win championships.’’
The Eagles have shied away from players with checkered injury histories in this draft. “Hope isn’t a strategy,’’ general manager Howie Roseman said multiple times this offseason with respect to adding injured players.
Wallace was as durable as they come at Clemson, as evidenced by those 59 games played.
“The No. 1 thing that speaks out when you talk about all those games I played is durability,’’ Wallace said.
“Obviously, I’ve had some nicks and bruises in my career. But I’m a guy who is going to do everything I can to sacrifice and play. I’m a guy who’s going to go out there and produce and make plays for my team. I’m going to do everything I can to stay fit stay healthy and be ready to go.’’