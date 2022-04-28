There’s a perception that the 2022 draft will largely determine the future of the Eagles and, perhaps more significantly, the future of general manager Howie Roseman. This is a misperception. Even after years of self-inflicted wounds, Roseman has made himself relatively bulletproof.

He has convinced owner Jeffrey Lurie that their collaboration produced the Super Bowl win after the 2017 season. Therefore, as the collaboration continues, Lurie should be held just as responsible for big mistakes as Roseman. And if we’ve learned anything about Jeffrey Lurie over the past 28 years, he’s eager to admit it when he makes mistakes. This has afforded Roseman incredible power.

He controls five of the first 101 picks in the draft, which begins Thursday night and concludes Saturday. That includes first-round picks Nos. 15 and 18. No matter which way Roseman goes -- trading up to take an edge rusher or cornerback early, or trading back to land a long-term project on the defensive line, or staying put -- he needn’t worry about his future.

Here’s why.

High hopes

For Roseman, 2022 was the final year of his contract, but Lurie gave him a three-year extension. Any GM can be fired at any time, but it usually takes at least three years to determine the value of any draft. For the past 15 months both Lurie and Roseman have characterized the Eagles’ current situation as a rebuild, and GMs generally get three or four years to rebuild.

Anyway, this year’s draft isn’t likely to be as important as next year’s draft. The Eagles have two first-rounders in 2023, too. And they’re going to need a quarterback.

The 2023 quarterback class should have at least four top-15 prospects: Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), and Anthony Richards, who plays for Roseman’s alma mater, Florida. Assuming Jalen Hurts doesn’t turn into Steve Young, Roseman almost assuredly will be picking a QB next April. How that QB plays will influence Roseman’s future more than any of the 10 picks the Birds hold entering the 2022 draft.

A very good year

Roseman recovered from recent high-profile busts -- Andre Dillard and JJ Arcega-Whiteside in 2019 and Jalen Reagor in 2020 -- by snagging DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson in 2021.

He also got lucky when he traded massively talented Carson Wentz for a relatively meager return. Wentz played through injury in Indianapolis and turned a conditional second-rounder into a first-rounder. He then refused to get vaccinated, crashed and burned at the end of the season, and cost the Colts a playoffs berth, which further increased the pick’s value. It also further devalued Wentz, upon whom the Colts soured and traded to Washington, making Roseman look even smarter. To top it off, Hurts, Roseman’s controversial second round pick in 2020, played well enough to sneak the Eagles into the playoffs.

Finally, Roseman constructed a roster that made the Eagles viable despite absorbing the $34 million salary cap hit triggered by Wentz’s trade. Roseman’s strategy gave the Eagles plenty of cap space for 2022 as well. This allowed the Eagles to land $45 million pass rusher Haason Reddick, and positioned them to be involved in every free-agent negotiation and every trade-and-sign deal.

Lady Luck

Fate saved Roseman from any immediate expectations. Neither Deshaun Watson nor Russell Wilson was willing to come to Philadelphia. As such, Roseman was unable to trade the massive assets, then commit to massive contracts, for veteran quarterbacks whose presence would have made winning immediately essential.

Instead, Hurts can make Roseman look like a genius. However, since Hurts always has been cast as a second-round career backup, if he fails as a starter it won’t impact Roseman’s future. Again, if Roseman drafts Hurts’ replacement, Lurie will give Roseman at least two or three years to gauge the wisdom of that pick.

Witchcraft

Roseman has always been an early adapter, and his devotion to analytics and sports science served him well in gaining Lurie’s confidences. Neither has any real experience with football, but data disciplines allow them fuller access to a game whose physiological sorcery eludes more dilettantes.

Roseman has convinced Lurie that the initiative he authored in 2013 is state-of-the-art, and will and remain so. As importantly, this makes the game more accessible to Lurie’s 26-year-old son, Julian, who one day soon will replace his 70-year-old father as the team team’s chief decision-maker.