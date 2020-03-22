The Carolina Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater. Philip Rivers went to the Colts after 16 years with the Chargers. Nick Foles, who was signed for four years by the Jaguars, but played just four games, was traded to the Bears and will be paid approximately five times the amount of incumbent starter Mitch Trubisky. (And what did it cost Chicago to get a former Super Bowl MVP? That would be a compensatory fourth-round draft pick; No. 140, to be precise).