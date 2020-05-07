- Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
- TV: ESPN, NFL Network
- Streaming: ABC App, ESPN app, NFL app (require authentication), Fubo TV (free seven-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T Now, Sling TV (all require a subscription)
The NFL will release its schedule for the 2020 season Thursday night, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it remains unclear if fans will actually get 17 weeks of football.
The league hasn’t yet postponed the start of the season, which is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 10, and end after Week 17 is played on Jan. 2, 2021. As of now, there will be 256 games, an expanded postseason, and two teams will face off in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021.
But that can all change if states across the country continue to have restrictions on large gatherings in place in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. Longtime NFL insider John Clayton reported the season will begin with four straight weeks of NFC vs. AFC games, which would be the easiest to cut if the league has to push back the start of the season.
Under that scenario, the Eagles would open up the season against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
While ESPN and the NFL Network will break down the tentative 2020 schedule exhaustively beginning at 8 p.m., NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams they’ll be allowed to release it at 7:30 p.m. on their respective websites, though they’ve been instructed to keep quiet about the possible impact of COVID-19.
“It is impossible to project what the next few months will bring,” Goodell said in a statement to teams obtained by NBC Sports. “Uninformed commentary that speculates on how individual clubs or the league will address a range of hypothetical contingencies serves no constructive purpose and instead confuses our fans and business partners, complicates the operations of other clubs, and distracts from the careful planning that is needed right now.”
One thing we do know is there won’t be any NFL games outside the U.S. this season, as the league already canceled its five international games — four in London, one in Mexico City. We also know that for the first time, Amazon will exclusively stream a Saturday game during the second half of the season.
Outside of that, Sports Business Daily’s John Ourand reported that among the coronavirus contingencies the NFL is considering is pushing back the Super Bowl three weeks, nixing the Pro Bowl, and playing games on Saturday if the college football season is canceled.
Coverage of the 2020 NFL schedule’s release will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and run through 11 p.m. on both ESPN and the NFL Network. The schedule’s release will also stream on the ESPN app, the NFL app, and on NFL.com (though cable authentication is required).
Here’s how television networks are planning to cover tonight’s NFL schedule release:
ESPN will cover the schedule’s release with a three-hour SportsCenter special hosted by Trey Wingo. Joining the broadcast will be NFL analysts Louis Riddick and Ryan Clark and NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, who will break down the schedule division by division.
Like ESPN, the NFL Network will also air a three-hour special featuring Rich Eisen, Colleen Wolfe, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Steve Mariucci, and Steve Wyche. Also discussing the new schedule will be prominent play-by-play announcers from three different networks: NBC Sports’ Al Michaels, Fox Sports’ Joe Buck, and CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz.
The NFL Network will also include interviews from the homes of NFL head coaches and general managers from across the league, though as of Wednesday afternoon Eagles executive Vice President Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson were listed among those participating.
