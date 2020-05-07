The Eagles will open the 2020 NFL season at the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m., according to a league source.
The full schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. when the NFL makes the announcement official. Plans are tentative, of course, with many U.S. states still under stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic and the future of professional sports leagues uncertain.
The NFL has forged ahead with free agency and the draft amid the world crisis. But it has also canceled formal offseason workouts and has contingency plans in place in case teams aren’t permitted to hold training camp starting in late July or there are other restrictions placed on gatherings.
The Eagles already know their opponents for the season. They just await the dates and times.
They’ll have home games against the Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Saints, Seahawks, Cowboys, New York Giants and Redskins, and road games at the Cardinals, Browns, Packers, Steelers, 49ers, Cowboys, Giants and Redskins.
The Eagles will begin the defense of their 2019 NFC East crowns against their division rivals the Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. They won both meetings a year ago, including a 32-27 win over Washington in the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field.
Whether fans will be in attendance a year later -- or for the entire season for that matter -- is still unknown. So, too, is the playing of the games.