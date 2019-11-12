The Eagles won’t get another Sunday Night Football game after all.
Thanks to the Birds’ disappointing 5-4 record and Week 12’s stacked 4:25 p.m. lineup, the NFL has decided to flex out Seahawks-Eagles from its primetime spotlight and move the Nov. 24 game to 1 p.m. on Fox.
Replacing Seahawks-Eagles on Sunday Night Football will be the highly anticipated match-up between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, which could go a long way into determining which NFC team has home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
With Fox also airing a highly anticipated match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots in the national window at 4:25 p.m. in Week 12 (and protecting that game from being flexed, according to sources), Packers-49ers would only have reached 15 to 20% of households in the country if it weren’t moved into the primetime spot.
The NFL also swapped networks for two of Week 12′s 1 p.m. games, giving Panthers-Saints to CBS while putting Dolphins-Browns on Fox.
Here’s how the new Week 12 TV schedule will play out for viewers in Philadelphia.
- Seahawks at Eagles: 1 p.m., Fox (TBA)
- Cowboys at Patriots: 4:25 p.m., Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
- Packers at 49ers: 8:25 p.m., NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
It’s unclear which CBS game will air opposite the Eagles in Philadelphia on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. The choices are Panthers-Saints, Broncos-Bills, Steelers-Bengals, or Raiders-Jets.
The Eagles have already played two games this season on Sunday Night Football — a blowout loss to the Cowboys on Oct. 20 and a 24-20 loss on Sept. 15 win in Atlanta so wild, NBC had to bail from a planned feature. One prime time game remains on the Birds’ schedule: a Week 14 match-up against the New York Giants on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Dec. 9.
In addition to the Week 12 moves, the NFL also announced its special Saturday schedule for Week 16, which will feature three games on the NFL Network:
- Texans at Buccaneers: 1 p.m., NFL Network
- Bills at Patriots: 4:30 p.m., NFL Network
- Rams at 49ers: 4:30 p.m., NFL Network