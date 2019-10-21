ARLINGTON, Texas -- Can an NFL team’s season be over at 3-4?
No, not really, but that was how this horribly inept 37-10 Eagles blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys felt, like the end of something.
The end of what?
Maybe the idea that you patch and fill and somehow make up for crucial injured pieces, the way the Eagles somehow managed to do in 2017. Or the notion that you can lean heavily on over-30 stars, and players coming off serious injury. Or that you don’t pay for not having many high draft picks, while not drafting difference-makers with the few you do have.
Maybe it was the end of the notion that Doug Pederson – the man who promised a win Sunday night -- gives the Eagles an edge in coaching matchups. Or that Jim Schwartz’s scheme works well enough for the Eagles to somehow win despite letting opposing offenses romp up and down the field.
Maybe we found out, as the Indianapolis Colts did with Andrew Luck, that having a franchise quarterback doesn’t mean much if you surround him with people who can’t play.
The Eagles were brutalized in every phase of football, by a flawed NFC East rival that had lost three in a row, and had the same 3-3 record as its visitors, when the evening began.
Jalen Mills, back at cornerback for the first time since last Oct. 28, couldn’t stop the slaughter, though he gamely intercepted Dak Prescott after it was too late to matter.
Carson Wentz certainly couldn’t stop it. He took coverage sacks and threw a terrible interception in desperation time, for the second week in a row. Then he let a shotgun snap go through his hands for his second lost fumble of the night, helping Dallas pile up late points.
Malcolm Jenkins couldn’t stop it. He took two bad penalties and was mauled trying to stop the run, along with the rest of the defense.
Fletcher Cox couldn’t stop it. He was in and out of the medical tent and made no impact.
In a season of nightmare starts, this might have been the worst, given how quickly the Eagles fell behind by two touchdowns.
Pederson, thinking he could shake up the first-quarter doldrums that have resulted in the opposition’s scoring on its first two possessions in all but two games this year, elected to receive after winning the toss.
This was a fine idea until the Eagles’ fifth play, when Dallas Goedert caught a pass over the middle and fumbled it away at the Eagles 45.
Six snaps later, it was 7-0 on a Prescott pitch to wide receiver Tavon Austin, who turned former Cowboy Orlando Scandrick inside out and zipped into the end zone from 20 yards out. It was the first time this season that Dallas scored on its first possession.
The Eagles’ plight worsened when DeMarcus Lawrence got around Lane Johnson for the first time ever in their rivalry and hit Wentz just as the quarterback drew back his arm. Lawrence, the Cowboy most offended by Pederson’s promise of an Eagles victory, created a fumble, recovered by Antwuan Woods at the Eagles 14.
Two Ezekiel Elliott runs later, it was 14-0, just six minutes into the evening. For the sixth time in seven games, the Eagles trailed by double digits. Maybe we have become numb to it, but that really is an incredible stat, something a real playoff contender would never compile.
The Eagles got back to 14-7 on an amazing 28-yard Wentz throw to Goedert, but that play accounted for more than half of the Eagles’ 51 first-half passing yards.
Wentz, standing and waiting in the pocket for something that just wasn’t happening, was sacked two more times, and every time the Eagles gave up the ball, they had to figure their deficit would deepen before they got it back.
The NFL’s No. 2 rushing defense was mauled for 111 first-half rushing yards, 6.2 yards per carry. Elliott had 65 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown at halftime, and Dallas had a 27-7 lead, after wringing field goals of 26 and 63 yards out of two late possessions, sandwiched around a terrible Eagles series – a sack, an incomplete pass on which Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn hit Wentz’s arm as he threw, and a 7-yard run by Miles Sanders on third-and-17.
At halftime, Dallas had 266 total yards, and the Eagles had 95.
It seemed ominous coming in, when the Cowboys got back several key players who had been questionable for the game, including wide receiver Amari Cooper, and the Eagles didn’t.
Dallas did lose star second-year linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to a neck injury and Quinn to a rib injury during the game. It didn’t make a difference.