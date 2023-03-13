Source: Eagles’ Javon Hargrave to sign $84 million deal with the 49ers

Former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is expected to sign a four-year deal worth up to $84 million with the San Francisco 49ers, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday.

Hargrave’s new deal includes $40 million in guaranteed salary, the source confirmed. He nets a whopping $20 million in annual salary.

Initially acquired as a free agent in 2019, Hargrave, 30, developed into a key cog across Philadelphia’s interior defensive line. During the Eagles’ run to Super Bowl LVII, Hargrave posted a carer-high 11 sacks and two fumble recoveries. While his efforts were most evident in his pass rush, Hargrave also helped fill gaps in the run game.

By signing with the 49ers, Hargrave instantly boosts another NFC contender. The Eagles defeated the 49ers, 31-7, in the conference championship game. During that contest, Hargrave recorded a key sack along with one pass defensed.

”He’s awesome and he’s been a big part of this team for the past three years,” coach Nick Sirianni said of Hargrave at the NFL scouting combine. “I’ve only been here for two [years], but he is a big-time player and obviously you want all your guys back…I love Javon Hargrave.”

In addition to Hargrave, fellow starting defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is a free agent. The Eagles will need to address their lack of depth at the position. Defensive lineman Milton Williams, who is entering his third year, flashed toward the end of the 2022 season, while Jordan Davis appeared in a limited role as a rookie.

