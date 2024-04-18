NFL reinstates five players suspended for gambling violations, including Philadelphia native Shaka Toney

The NFL announced five players have been reinstated from indefinite gambling suspensions, including Philadelphia native and former Imhotep and Penn State standout Shaka Toney.

Along with Toney, an edge rusher for the Washington Commanders, former Detroit Lions players Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, and Demetrius Taylor and former Indianapolis Colts’ Rashod Berry were reinstated. Cephus, Moore, and Toney were among the first wave of players suspended last April for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season, while Berry and Taylor were suspended in July for gambling infractions.

Isaiah Rodgers, who also was suspended indefinitely for gambling violations in July, was not announced in the round of reinstatements. The Eagles signed Rodgers in August, and, in February, Rodgers opened up about committing the gambling infractions, which took place inside of the Colts’ facility, specifically prohibited by the league. In an interview with ESPN, he maintained that he never altered the outcome of a game because of a bet.

Toney, who played in 26 games with just one start after being selected by the Commanders in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft, remained on the roster despite the suspension, the only of the five to do so.