Eagles will not play in Europe in 2024, after NFL announces ‘home’ teams for international games

The NFL announced Thursday the four teams that will play “home” games in Europe next season, and it’s looking like the Eagles won’t have to make the trans-Atlantic voyage.

The four teams that will serve as the host side for games in England and Germany are:

Chicago Bears (London) Minnesota Vikings (London) Jacksonville Jaguars (London) Carolina Panthers (Munich)

The Eagles aren’t scheduled to face any of those teams on the road, meaning they will not be making a trip to Europe in 2024. The Birds do face the Jaguars in 2024, but that game is scheduled to be an Eagles home game that will take place at Lincoln Financial Field.

In 2018, the Eagles went abroad for the first time just after their Super Bowl-winning season, taking the trip to London to play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The Birds beat the Jags, 24-18, in the game but have not played in an international game since.

The Eagles are one of seven NFL teams to play just one international game since the program began in 2007, alongside the Cowboys, Commanders, Steelers, Browns, Packers, and Panthers. The Panthers are the only one of those teams currently scheduled to play abroad in 2024.

The NFL played five international games in 2022 and 2023 split between Germany and England.

The Eagles still have a chance of playing a game next season in São Paulo, Brazil at Corinthians Arena. The game will be the first ever NFL contest held in South America. The NFL has not yet announced a home or away team for the game.

Previously, the NFL has held games in Mexico as well, but there won’t be any games there in 2024 for the second consecutive year due to renovations at Estadio Azteca. The league said future NFL games will be played there once work is complete, adding additional international game possibilities for the Eagles in the future.

The full 2024 schedule, including dates, is expected to be announced in May, but the Eagles’ list of 2024 home and road opponents is already available.