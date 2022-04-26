1. Jaguars

Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

For the first time in a long time, there isn’t an obvious top pick. Trent Baalke is typically a traits evaluator, and the guess here is that he goes with Walker’s upside.

2. Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

You don’t often see a No. 2 pick labeled a “safe pick,” but Detroit would likely be ecstatic if this local talent fell into its lap.

3. Texans

Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Houston has myriad holes, and could go tackle or edge here, but “can’t-miss” is a phrase often used to describe Gardner.

4. Jets

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

Joe Douglas drafted a first-round tackle just two years ago, but Mekhi Becton can move to guard to make way for perhaps the cleanest prospect of this year’s crop.

5. Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

The Giants’ perennial need for offensive line help could influence the selection here, but Thibodeaux is too skilled to pass despite chatter that he may drop.

6. Panthers

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Matt Rhule obviously needs a quarterback, and being on the hot seat could force him to take one here, but few evaluators see a top 10-worthy prospect in this class.

7. Giants (from Bears)

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

There has been mixed opinion on Cross, but the Giants’ interest in the tackle has been making the rounds.

8. Falcons

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

It’s possible the Falcons draft the heir to Matt Ryan here, or maybe Drake London if they want to fill a receiver hole, but Wilson has game-changing ability.

9. Texans (from Seahawks through Broncos)

Projected trade between Houston and Seattle

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

You don’t often see teams trade up for injured players, but Williams should be back from a torn ACL by midseason and he’s potentially that special.

10. Jets (from Seahawks)

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

It’s possible Stingley is the first corner off the board, but this spot feels right considering his raw talent.

11. Eagles (from Commanders)

Projected trade between Eagles and Washington

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Howie Roseman’s best first-round moments have come when he’s moved up into the top 13. And he’s not afraid to trade within the division as last year showed.

12. Vikings

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Hamilton’s unique combination of size and skill could make this a no-brainer for Minnesota even though some teams may be scared off by his 40 time.

13. Seahawks (from Texans through Browns)

Projected trade between Seattle and Houston

Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State

Johnson probably wouldn’t go this high in a normal year, but teams could be running out of first-round grades by this point.

14. Packers (from Ravens)

Projected trade between Green Bay and Baltimore

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Would the Packers be willing to move up eight spots for a receiver? Heck if I know, but they have the ammo and an expected willingness to find a replacement for Davante Adams.

15. Commanders (from Eagles through Dolphins)

Projected trade between Washington and Eagles

Drake London, WR, Southern Cal

With Wilson and Williams gone, and the Commanders with just six picks, moving back and still landing London could be ideal.

16. Saints (from Colts through Eagles)

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The Saints’ trade with the Eagles suggested they wanted a quarterback, but I’m not sure they see the value of taking one with the first of their two selections.

17. Chargers

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

If the Eagles can’t move up for Davis and he’s off the board, I could see McDuffie as the pick at No. 15 despite Roseman’s record of not drafting corners in the first round.

18. Chiefs (from Eagles through Saints)

Projected trade between Eagles and Chiefs

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Brett Veach has 12 picks, and the scuttlebutt is that he doesn’t plan on using all of them. Moving up to acquiring a weapon after the Tyreek Hill trade seems like a good way to expend two.

19. Saints (from Eagles)

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

It has been 25 years since a quarterback wasn’t drafted by this point. Teams aren’t often patient when it comes to the position. Pickett remains the most likely to go first.

20. Steelers

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Kevin Colbert typically doesn’t like to move around during the draft. Maybe Pittsburgh likes the hometown quarterback more, but the Steelers have also done a lot of pre-draft work on Willis.

21. Patriots

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Opinion on the next 30 prospects appears to be all over the map. Booth could go as high as 21 or low as 101. No one really knows.

22. Ravens (from Packers through Raiders)

Projected trade between Baltimore and Green Bay

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

The Ravens love off-ball linebackers, and Lloyd has been described by many as the best this year. But they could go in any number of directions.

23. Cardinals

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Maybe the Cardinals are looking to replace Christian Kirk and add insurance in case DeAndre Hopkins isn’t the same post injury. Or maybe they just view getting Dotson as a steal.

24. Cowboys

Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

The Cowboys have proven before that they aren’t afraid of drafting interior O-linemen in the first round. Dak Prescott’s protection has been slipping.

25. Bills

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Many others have projected a cornerback here. Booth or Kaiir Elam might make sense. Dean or Quay Walker, another off-ball Georgia linebacker, could also be the play.

26. Titans

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Too often need is factored into first round mock drafts, when the teams that draft well focus more on taking the best available. Does Karlaftis qualify? Maybe not, but some have projected the edge rusher to go as early as No. 15.

27. Buccaneers

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Wyatt has some past character issues that could drop him out of the first round. His lack of production in college could hurt as well, but he fits the profile of a first rounder.

28. Packers

Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

We’re getting into blindfolded darts territory. Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith or Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann could be other options if Green Bay is looking at O-linemen.

29. Falcons (from Eagles through Chiefs, 49ers, and Dolphins)

Projected trade between Atlanta and Eagles

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

It’s possible the Eagles draft a first-round receiver for the third straight year, but I can see Roseman doing whatever he can to trade out of the late first for more Day 2 picks.

30. Chiefs

David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

An Achilles rupture, which Ojabo suffered last month, is a tough injury to predict a return. But Kansas City has the luxury of drafting for the long-term. Boye Mafe and Arnold Ebiketie are other potential first-round edges.

31. Bengals

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Cincinnati spent significantly on O-linemen in free agency, but they also need youth to grow with Joe Burrow.

32. Lions (from L.A. Rams)

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Detroit could certainly draft Corral is he’s still available or Desmond Ridder if they like another quarterback, or they can wait two picks into the second round to address the need.