Gurley’s gaffe wasn’t as egregious as that of Penn State’s Devyn Ford, whose score Saturday allowed Indiana a chance to miraculously rally and eventually upset the Lions in overtime. Gurley, who executed a similar fall-before-the-score play in 2018 while with the Rams, simply couldn’t contain his momentum and fell just over the goal line. It was so bizarre that Detroit’s defenders were celebrating his touchdown. They knew they had just been given CPR.