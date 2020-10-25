Anonymous Cowboys players last week complained about coaching, which comes as no surprise, since the new head coach is Mike McCarthy, who wasted most of Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay. This week, the direction of complaint should be reversed; the coaches cannot be blamed for indifferent, incapable players. That blame lies at the feet of audacious owner and general manager Jerry Jones, whose ethics are rivaled only by his acumen -- which is to say, negligible.