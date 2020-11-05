So, the Packers came up on the short end against the Vikings last week, 28-22. Aaron Rodgers was not up to his usual standards, completing 27-of-41 passes for 291 yards. Green Bay’s defense was shredded by Minny’s RB Dalvin Cook for 163 yards. The Pack will be without their three top running backs, which leaves the always dangerous Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams as options. With all that, you would think that we’re gonna leave our heart and a few of our dollars in San Francisco. ‘Au contraire mon frere,’ which means on the contrary my brother. After five years of French in junior high school and high school, this is the only phrase that I remember. With no real running game, a thin WR corps and a shaky defense, this is exactly the challenge that Rodgers loves!