Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic offers his insight for this week’s NFL slate, and is joined again by our staff writers in picking each game this season. Vic won the in-house competition last season by two games over Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane. (Complete 2019-20 standings are at the bottom.)
We’ll kick it off, as we always do, with his thoughts on the Eagles' game. Otherwise, games are listed in the standard Las Vegas betting order.
Don’t remember the NFL ever sharing the spotlight with the NBA and NHL, but this WILL BE a season like no other. At least early on.
Fans? No fans?
One thing will remain the same, as it has for the last few hundred years for Double V, STAY LIGHT in the opening week. Please! We had no preseason to judge the teams, so don’t blow your bankroll in the first few minutes.
So, The Washington Football Team. Are we giving “home teams” the usual three-point edge without fans? Computer geeks, and I, say that with YUGE respect, have the Iggles rated at 22.56 with Washington at 14.89. That’s a 7.67 edge, and apparently, the oddsmakers are throwing in a point and a hook for home field. The Green Machine is on quite a roll against Washington with six straight wins and five covers, but it’s Week 1, so it’ll only be a light tickle, with a feather, to Carson WentzYLVANIA!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Washington
Les Bowen: Eagles
Paul Domowitch: Eagles
Marcus Hayes: Washington
Jeff McLane: Eagles
EJ Smith: Eagles
Vegas Vic: Eagles
Double B Belichick will be looking to prove he can actually coach without that other guy at QB. What’s his name?
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Patriots
Les Bowen: Dolphins
Paul Domowitch: Dolphins
Marcus Hayes: Dolphins
Jeff McLane: Patriots
EJ Smith: Patriots
Vegas Vic: Patriots
Cleveland is 1-19-1 in the last 21 openers, so you gotta believe they’re due, or at least, cover the snowman and his hook.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Browns
Les Bowen: Browns
Paul Domowitch: Browns
Marcus Hayes: Ravens
Jeff McLane: Browns
EJ Smith: Browns (Best bet of the week)
Vegas Vic: Browns
The only team that actually plays in New York, the Bills, are really solid, but gonna go with the Jets to cover.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Jets
Les Bowen: Bills (Best bet of the week)
Paul Domowitch: Bills
Marcus Hayes: Bills
Jeff McLane: Jets
EJ Smith: Jets
Vegas Vic: Jets
C’mon VIC, are you WILD! You’re probably thinking that the Vegas heat, 66 straight days over 100 degrees, has warped my brain, but hear me out.
Why Carolina? How about the most DYNAMIC running back in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey. All he did last season was, well, staggering! He rushed for 1,387 yards, had 1,005 receiving, and put 19 TDs on the board.
Then you look at the QB, Teddy Bridgewater, and we’re talking solid pro. When he filled in for Drew Brees with the Saints last season, Bridge was SPECTACULAR! As in 5-0 in the games he started, with 133 completions in 196 attempts (67.9%), and 9 TDs against just 2 INTs.
What does Vegas have to offer other than a name change? Not much. Derek Carr will be at the controls of a team that closed out 2019 losing five of its last six. Matt Rhule, sure, you remember him from Temple, will bring the heat and break down Vegas’s Carr. Calling this the week’s best bet.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Raiders
Les Bowen: Panthers
Paul Domowitch: Raiders
Marcus Hayes: Panthers
Jeff McLane: Raiders
EJ Smith: Raiders
Vegas Vic: Panthers (Best Bet)
Atlanta was the tale of two different teams last season. The Falcons opened up with a 2-6 record in the first half, then roared back to win six of the last eight, with covers in seven of the last nine. They picked up RB Todd Gurley and LB Dante Fowler from the Rams, and get Pro Bowl S Keanu Neal back in the mix. And since Seattle is just 0-4-1 in the last five openers, we’re gonna rock the ATL.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Falcons
Les Bowen: Seahawks
Paul Domowitch: Seahawks
Marcus Hayes: Seahawks
Jeff McLane: Falcons
EJ Smith: Seahawks
Vegas Vic: Falcons
Say what you want about Mitch Trubisky, but he’s my guy this week. Why? His numbers against Detroit. In two starts last season against the Lions, both wins, Mitch T. hit 45 of 61 for 511 yards, with six TDs and just 1 INT.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Bears
Les Bowen: Lions
Paul Domowitch: Lions
Marcus Hayes: Bears
Jeff McLane: Lions
EJ Smith: Lions
Vegas Vic: Bears
Laying eight points with Philip Rivers? Don’t think so. Gimme some of that Minshew mustache baby!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Jaguars
Les Bowen: Colts
Paul Domowitch: Colts (Best bet)
Marcus Hayes: Colts
Jeff McLane: Jaguars
EJ Smith: Colts
Vegas Vic: Jaguars
Minny is 9-1 straight up and against the spread at home in September, and last time I looked, it’s still September.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Vikings
Les Bowen: Vikings
Paul Domowitch: Vikings
Marcus Hayes: Packers
Jeff McLane: Vikings
EJ Smith: Packers
Vegas Vic: Vikings
Drink in these mind-blowing QB stats. Completed 402 of 527 passing attempts (76.3%). Totaled 5,671 yards. 60 (yes, SIXTY) TDs against just 6 INTs. You know where I’m going. Those were Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow’s numbers at LSU last season. Of course, this is the NFL, and he’s not going to be padding his stats against Vanderbilt and Kentucky, but Joe B made me a ton of cash and I give him the nod in his first career start against Tyrod Taylor.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Chargers
Les Bowen: Bengals
Paul Domowitch: Bengals
Marcus Hayes: Chargers
Jeff McLane: Chargers
EJ Smith: Chargers
Vegas Vic: Bengals
Like what I’m seeing in Arizona. Why? Start with Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Kenyon Drake. Murray played all 16 games, hit 349 of 542 passes for 64.4%. He threw for 3,722 yards with 20 TDs and 12 INTs. Now check out Drake. Kenyon rushed for 174 yards with the Fish in six games and more than tripled that number to 643 yards in eight games with the Cards. He averaged 29 yards per game with Miami and 80 with the Cards. Playing a zone? Nah, actually playing a 'Zona!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Cardinals
Les Bowen: Cardinals
Paul Domowitch: Cardinals
Marcus Hayes: 49ers (Best bet)
Jeff McLane: 49ers
EJ Smith: Cardinals
Vegas Vic: Cardinals
You have the NFL’s all-time leading passer, Drew Brees, against the G.O.A.T, six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. Which way do you turn? Gonna be a light Brees blowing, and if you can buy the line down to -3, New Orleans is the side.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Buccaneers
Les Bowen: Saints
Paul Domowitch: Buccaneers
Marcus Hayes: Saints
Jeff McLane: Saints
EJ Smith: Buccaneers
Vegas Vic: Saints
Everyone is fawning over Dallas, which automatically means that we grab Los Angeles as a home dog.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Rams
Les Bowen: Cowboys
Paul Domowitch: Cowboys
Marcus Hayes: Rams
Jeff McLane: Rams
EJ Smith: Cowboys
Vegas Vic: Rams
Not thrilled about laying a six spot, but Big Ben Roethlisberger is back, and NYG QB Daniel Jones has never been!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Giants (Best bet)
Les Bowen: Steelers
Paul Domowitch: Steelers
Marcus Hayes: Steelers
Jeff McLane: Giants
EJ Smith: Steelers
Vegas Vic: Steelers
Tennessee has Ryan Tannehill under center, while Denver starts Drew Lock. And Lock ain’t no lock!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Broncos
Les Bowen: Titans
Paul Domowitch: Titans
Marcus Hayes: Broncos
Jeff McLane: Titans (Best bet)
Vegas Vic: Titans
Vic didn’t love the line, but took a run at the under, which came through in Kansas City’s 34-20 win. So what if the Chiefs were knocking on the door late for another touchdown before settling for a field goal. Under was never (pant, pant, pant) in doubt.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Chiefs
Les Bowen: Chiefs
Paul Domowitch: Chiefs
Marcus Hayes: Titans
Jeff McLane: Titans
Vegas Vic: Chiefs
1. Vegas Vic (13-6), 142-118-7, .552
2. Jeff McLane (11-7-1), 140-120-7, .537
3. Marcus Hayes (11-7-1), 137-123-7, .526
4. Paul Domowitch (6-11-2), 133-127-7, .511
5. Marc Narducci (9-9-1), 132-128-7, .507
6. Les Bowen (8-10-1), 132-128-7, .507
7. Ed Barkowitz (9-10), 124-136-7, .476
Note: EJ Smith has taken Marc Narducci’s place in 2020-21.