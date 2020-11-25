Detroit QB Matthew Stafford was playing through torn ligaments in his right thumb but didn’t blame the injury for the Lions’ offensive struggles. OK, Matt. As long as he is the starting QB, we are rocking the other side. Just look at last week’s pathetic effort, hitting on only 18-of-33 for 178, with no TDs and an ugly 70.0 rating. Now look at Deshaun Watson, and it’s a 180 degree turn. How about rocking 28-of-37 completions for 344 yards, with 2 TDs, zero INTs and a fabulous rating of 121.9. And Houston’s defense is starting to believe, holding the last two opponents to a combined 30 points. What? Actually it’s Watt, J.J. and the boys for a medium pile of cash.