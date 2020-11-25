While most are dining on Turkey Thursday, we have a hunk salami on the plate for you. As in total points for all three games on Thanksgiving, it’s the Grand Salami. The number is 145.5 points, and we’re going to need a weather update from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration before making a wager.
We might need to check on Doppler Radar as well, but here are my picks, and our staff selections, too.
Detroit QB Matthew Stafford was playing through torn ligaments in his right thumb but didn’t blame the injury for the Lions’ offensive struggles. OK, Matt. As long as he is the starting QB, we are rocking the other side. Just look at last week’s pathetic effort, hitting on only 18-of-33 for 178, with no TDs and an ugly 70.0 rating. Now look at Deshaun Watson, and it’s a 180 degree turn. How about rocking 28-of-37 completions for 344 yards, with 2 TDs, zero INTs and a fabulous rating of 121.9. And Houston’s defense is starting to believe, holding the last two opponents to a combined 30 points. What? Actually it’s Watt, J.J. and the boys for a medium pile of cash.
Staff picks:
Took a look at the Dallas/Washington game, and what are we talking, like 2013-14, with Andy Dalton against Alex Smith. Got a Leaning Tower of Pizza to the ‘Boys but not gonna push too much stuffing/chips to the middle of the table.
Staff picks:
Too bad that the Ravens have a bunch of COVID-19 issues, because this might have been a great way to close out Turkey Day. The line keeps moving up, now Pitt -5.5, and while we’re thinking Steel will win, just not interested in posting up any money. Would rather have a Baileys on the rocks with a touch of whip cream.
Staff picks:
Entering Week 12
Last week
Ed Barkowitz: 5-9, 0-1 BB
Les Bowen: 5-9, 1-0
Paul Domowitch: 9-5, 0-1
Marcus Hayes: 7-7, 1-0
Jeff McLane: 7-7, 0-1
EJ Smith: 5-9, 0-1
Vegas Vic: 8-6, 0-1