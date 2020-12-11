Kinda sad that my guy Carson WentzSylvania is losing his starting job. But with a QB rating of 72.8, only Sam Darnold (67.2) of the 0-12 Jets has a lower rating. So, welcome to the show, Jalen Hurts. Not gonna go with Jalen HurtSYLVANIA just yet, but there is another Jalen that we need to see more of. Jalen Reagor! Just like Will Ferrell needs more cowbell, the Igles need more Reagor. This kid from TCU blazed past every Packer with a 73-yard punt return, and averaged over 20 yards per return in his senior season with the Horned Frogs. And we need to see more than one target for this rookie. That one target was worth 34 yards, and Jalen to Jalen just sounds right. The Birds gave up 130 on the ground to Aaron Jones last week, with Fletcher Cox playing 62% of the snaps. Also need more Fletch. And you’ll need to watch the early score from Tampa Bay/Minnesota. If the Bucs lose to the Vikings, New Orleans clinches the NFC South. Which means the Pack’s motivation might drop a few notches. Very light tickle to the the Birds.