Just like Will Ferrell needs more cowbell, the Igles need more Jalen Reagor.
This kid from TCU blazed past every Packer last Sunday with a 73-yard punt return, and averaged over 20 yards per return in his senior season with the Horned Frogs.
Not gonna go with Jalen HurtSYLVANIA just yet, but Jalen to Jalen just sounds right.
Here are my picks for this week, and those of our staff:
Kinda sad that my guy Carson WentzSylvania is losing his starting job. But with a QB rating of 72.8, only Sam Darnold (67.2) of the 0-12 Jets has a lower rating. So, welcome to the show, Jalen Hurts. Not gonna go with Jalen HurtSYLVANIA just yet, but there is another Jalen that we need to see more of. Jalen Reagor! Just like Will Ferrell needs more cowbell, the Igles need more Reagor. This kid from TCU blazed past every Packer with a 73-yard punt return, and averaged over 20 yards per return in his senior season with the Horned Frogs. And we need to see more than one target for this rookie. That one target was worth 34 yards, and Jalen to Jalen just sounds right. The Birds gave up 130 on the ground to Aaron Jones last week, with Fletcher Cox playing 62% of the snaps. Also need more Fletch. And you’ll need to watch the early score from Tampa Bay/Minnesota. If the Bucs lose to the Vikings, New Orleans clinches the NFC South. Which means the Pack’s motivation might drop a few notches. Very light tickle to the the Birds.
Yeah, I know, using the 5-7 Detroit team against the 9-3 Cheeseheads looks a little odd, but lemme explain. The Lions fired their coach, Matt Patricia, and replaced him with Darrell Bevell. Not saying that Bevell is the next Bill Belichick, but any coach that tells his team to come out and “play with your hair on fire,” is my kinda guy. Detroit wiped out a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter last week as Matthew Stafford hit on 27-of-42 for 402 yards and 3 TDs. Just as important is the result of the early game between the Vikings and Bucs. If Minny loses, then Green Bay clinches the NFC North, and might just be a little less jacked up. No such problem in Motown as the Lions are sitting just one game out of the wild-card. So, we’re gonna expect a Minny loss (maybe a cover) down at Tampa, and while I do not have much hair to set on fire, there’s just one thing left to say. This is my best bet baby!
No wins since the opening week, but Jax has covered four of the last five, so we’ll throw a few pennies at the Jags.
Welcome home, Andy. After spending nine years in Cincinnati, the Red Rifle is back at Paul Brown Stadium. Dalton is the Bengals franchise leader in completions (2,757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28). So, obviously, he likes to sling the rock in Cincy, and once Dallas gets Ezekiel Elliott running down hill, it should be an easy W for the Jerry Jones traveling road show.
New York is beating up on the NFC Least, which is no biggie, and they’ve covered only four of the last 15 at home.
Not the biggest fan of Mitchell Trubisky, but since Houston has covered just two of the last seven on the road, we’re backing Chicago.
Even if Christian McCaffrey did play, Carolina has not covered as a favorite this season.
Minny has won five of the last six, and that one loss was by only three points. Gimme some Purple for the Green.
Looking at the scores of the last four games, it kinda feels like Kansas City is doing just enough to get off the field with a win. Check it out. They beat Carolina 33-31, no cover. Beat Vegas 35-31, no cover. Beat Tampa Bay 27-24, no cover. Beat Denver 22-16, no cover. If you want covers, just check out Miami. The Fish have covered seven of the last eight overall, and nine of the last 11 at home. That’s 88% and 82%, and that is money in the bank!
After winning the game against the Jets last week with no time on the clock and a 46-yard bomb from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III, expecting Jon Gruden to come up with another bit of magic in Vegas. After all, it’s Vegas!
Seattle should win by two dozen, but since they burned me last week, we’ll keep this selection real light.
Atlanta has covered seven of the last nine on the road, while Los Angeles should probably move back to San Diego.
At Glendale, Ariz.
Last place in the NFC West, San Francisco vs. first place in the NFC East, Washington. And last place is the favorite. What? Why? Probably because the Niners have played a much tougher schedule, and should squeeze out a W.
Buffs are playing solid, winning five of the last six and covering four in a row. Circle the wagons!
Guess that this line is based on Baltimore beating the snot out of Cleveland in the season opener, 38-6. Well, since that loss, the Browns have won nine of 11. And if you’re worried about the defense after giving up 35 points to the Titans last week, Cleveland was up 38-7 at the half! Baker Mayfield had 290 yards and 4 TDs at the half! You might wanna check the Ravens’ extensive COVID-19 list, but we’re getting out the apron and baking with Mayfield!
Entering Week 14
Last week
Ed Barkowitz: 9-6, 0-1 BB
Les Bowen: 7-8, 0-1
Paul Domowitch: 11-4, 1-0
Marcus Hayes: 6-9, 1-0
Jeff McLane: 10-5, 1-0
EJ Smith: 10-5, 1-0
Vegas Vic: 9-6, 0-1
Picking Eagles’ games
Ed Barkowitz 9-3, Marcus Hayes 8-4, Les Bowen 7-5, EJ Smith 6-6, Vegas Vic 6-6, Paul Domowitch 4-8, Jeff McLane 2-10.