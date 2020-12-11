Just like Will Ferrell needs more cowbell, the Igles need more Jalen Reagor.

This kid from TCU blazed past every Packer last Sunday with a 73-yard punt return, and averaged over 20 yards per return in his senior season with the Horned Frogs.

Not gonna go with Jalen HurtSYLVANIA just yet, but Jalen to Jalen just sounds right.

Here are my picks for this week, and those of our staff:

Saints (7) EAGLES (44), 4:25 p.m. (Fox29)

Kinda sad that my guy Carson WentzSylvania is losing his starting job. But with a QB rating of 72.8, only Sam Darnold (67.2) of the 0-12 Jets has a lower rating. So, welcome to the show, Jalen Hurts. Not gonna go with Jalen HurtSYLVANIA just yet, but there is another Jalen that we need to see more of. Jalen Reagor! Just like Will Ferrell needs more cowbell, the Igles need more Reagor. This kid from TCU blazed past every Packer with a 73-yard punt return, and averaged over 20 yards per return in his senior season with the Horned Frogs. And we need to see more than one target for this rookie. That one target was worth 34 yards, and Jalen to Jalen just sounds right. The Birds gave up 130 on the ground to Aaron Jones last week, with Fletcher Cox playing 62% of the snaps. Also need more Fletch. And you’ll need to watch the early score from Tampa Bay/Minnesota. If the Bucs lose to the Vikings, New Orleans clinches the NFC South. Which means the Pack’s motivation might drop a few notches. Very light tickle to the the Birds.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Saints
Les Bowen
Saints (Best Bet of the Week)
Paul Domowitch
Saints
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
Saints (Best Bet)
EJ Smith
Saints
Vegas Vic
Eagles

Packers (7.5) LIONS (55), 1 p.m.

Yeah, I know, using the 5-7 Detroit team against the 9-3 Cheeseheads looks a little odd, but lemme explain. The Lions fired their coach, Matt Patricia, and replaced him with Darrell Bevell. Not saying that Bevell is the next Bill Belichick, but any coach that tells his team to come out and “play with your hair on fire,” is my kinda guy. Detroit wiped out a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter last week as Matthew Stafford hit on 27-of-42 for 402 yards and 3 TDs. Just as important is the result of the early game between the Vikings and Bucs. If Minny loses, then Green Bay clinches the NFC North, and might just be a little less jacked up. No such problem in Motown as the Lions are sitting just one game out of the wild-card. So, we’re gonna expect a Minny loss (maybe a cover) down at Tampa, and while I do not have much hair to set on fire, there’s just one thing left to say. This is my best bet baby!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Packers
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Packers
EJ Smith
Packers
Vegas Vic
Lions (Best Bet)

Titans (7.5) JAGUARS (53.5), 1 p.m.

No wins since the opening week, but Jax has covered four of the last five, so we’ll throw a few pennies at the Jags.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Titans
Les Bowen
Jaguars
Paul Domowitch
Titans
Marcus Hayes
Titans
Jeff McLane
Titans
EJ Smith
Titans
Vegas Vic
Jaguars

Cowboys (3.5) BENGALS (42.5), 1 p.m.

Welcome home, Andy. After spending nine years in Cincinnati, the Red Rifle is back at Paul Brown Stadium. Dalton is the Bengals franchise leader in completions (2,757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28). So, obviously, he likes to sling the rock in Cincy, and once Dallas gets Ezekiel Elliott running down hill, it should be an easy W for the Jerry Jones traveling road show.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys
Les Bowen
Cowboys
Paul Domowitch
Bengals
Marcus Hayes
Cowboys
Jeff McLane
Bengals
EJ Smith
Bengals
Vegas Vic
Cowboys
Cardinals (2) GIANTS (45), 1 p.m. (Fox29)

New York is beating up on the NFC Least, which is no biggie, and they’ve covered only four of the last 15 at home.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Giants
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Giants
Jeff McLane
Giants
EJ Smith
Cardinals
Vegas Vic
Cardinals

Texans (1.5) BEARS (44.5), 1 p.m.

Not the biggest fan of Mitchell Trubisky, but since Houston has covered just two of the last seven on the road, we’re backing Chicago.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Bears
Les Bowen
Texans
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Bears
Jeff McLane
Texans
EJ Smith
Bears
Vegas Vic
Bears

PANTHERS (2.5) Broncos (47), 1 p.m.

Even if Christian McCaffrey did play, Carolina has not covered as a favorite this season.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Broncos
Paul Domowitch
Panthers
Marcus Hayes
Panthers
Jeff McLane
Broncos
EJ Smith
Broncos
Vegas Vic
Broncos

BUCCANEERS (6.5) Vikings (52), 1 p.m.

Minny has won five of the last six, and that one loss was by only three points. Gimme some Purple for the Green.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Buccaneers (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Vikings
Paul Domowitch
Vikings
Marcus Hayes
Vikings
Jeff McLane
Vikings
EJ Smith
Vikings
Vegas Vic
Vikings

Chiefs (7) DOLPHINS (49.5), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

Looking at the scores of the last four games, it kinda feels like Kansas City is doing just enough to get off the field with a win. Check it out. They beat Carolina 33-31, no cover. Beat Vegas 35-31, no cover. Beat Tampa Bay 27-24, no cover. Beat Denver 22-16, no cover. If you want covers, just check out Miami. The Fish have covered seven of the last eight overall, and nine of the last 11 at home. That’s 88% and 82%, and that is money in the bank!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Dolphins
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Chiefs
EJ Smith
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Dolphins

Colts (3) RAIDERS (51.5), 4:05 p.m.

After winning the game against the Jets last week with no time on the clock and a 46-yard bomb from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III, expecting Jon Gruden to come up with another bit of magic in Vegas. After all, it’s Vegas!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Colts
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Colts
Jeff McLane
Raiders
EJ Smith
Colts (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Raiders
SEAHAWKS (13.5) Jets (47), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle should win by two dozen, but since they burned me last week, we’ll keep this selection real light.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Jets
Les Bowen
Jets
Paul Domowitch
Seahawks
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Jets
EJ Smith
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks

Falcons (2.5) CHARGERS (49), 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta has covered seven of the last nine on the road, while Los Angeles should probably move back to San Diego.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Chargers
Les Bowen
Falcons
Paul Domowitch
Chargers
Marcus Hayes
Chargers
Jeff McLane
Chargers
EJ Smith
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Falcons

49ERS (3) Washington (43.5), 4:25 p.m.

At Glendale, Ariz.

Last place in the NFC West, San Francisco vs. first place in the NFC East, Washington. And last place is the favorite. What? Why? Probably because the Niners have played a much tougher schedule, and should squeeze out a W.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Washington
Les Bowen
Washington
Paul Domowitch
Washington
Marcus Hayes
Washington (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Washington
EJ Smith
Washington
Vegas Vic
49ers

BILLS (2.5) Steelers (46.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Buffs are playing solid, winning five of the last six and covering four in a row. Circle the wagons!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Bills
Paul Domowitch
Steelers
Marcus Hayes
Bills
Jeff McLane
Bills
EJ Smith
Bills
Vegas Vic
Bills

Monday

Ravens (1) BROWNS (46.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Guess that this line is based on Baltimore beating the snot out of Cleveland in the season opener, 38-6. Well, since that loss, the Browns have won nine of 11. And if you’re worried about the defense after giving up 35 points to the Titans last week, Cleveland was up 38-7 at the half! Baker Mayfield had 290 yards and 4 TDs at the half! You might wanna check the Ravens’ extensive COVID-19 list, but we’re getting out the apron and baking with Mayfield!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Ravens
Les Bowen
Ravens
Paul Domowitch
Ravens
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Ravens
EJ Smith
Ravens
Vegas Vic
Browns

Thursday

RAMS (5) Patriots (44.5)

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Rams
Les Bowen
Patriots
Paul Domowitch
Patriots
Marcus Hayes
Rams
Jeff McLane
Patriots
EJ Smith
Patriots
Vegas Vic
Rams

Standings

Entering Week 14

Best Bets
Overall
Pct.
1. Paul Domowitch
8-5
98-86-4
.532
2. Vegas Vic
4-9
95-89-4
.516
3. Ed Barkowitz
5-7-1
94-90-4
.511
4. EJ Smith
4-9
93-91-4
.505
5. Marcus Hayes
7-5
91-93-4
.495
6. Jeff McLane
7-5-1
91-93-4
.495
7. Les Bowen
7-6
86-98-4
.468

Last week

Ed Barkowitz: 9-6, 0-1 BB

Les Bowen: 7-8, 0-1

Paul Domowitch: 11-4, 1-0

Marcus Hayes: 6-9, 1-0

Jeff McLane: 10-5, 1-0

EJ Smith: 10-5, 1-0

Vegas Vic: 9-6, 0-1

Picking Eagles’ games

Ed Barkowitz 9-3, Marcus Hayes 8-4, Les Bowen 7-5, EJ Smith 6-6, Vegas Vic 6-6, Paul Domowitch 4-8, Jeff McLane 2-10.