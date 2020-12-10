Hurts has a strong, accurate arm. He had a 69.7 completion percentage with 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions for Oklahoma last year. But he’s going to see things from the Saints defense that he never saw in the Big 12. Tight end Zach Ertz returned last week after missing five games with an ankle injury. He and Dallas Goedert combined for seven catches and 97 yards, but the Eagles likely will play more 11-personnel than 12 Sunday in an attempt to spread the Saints out. Pederson also wants to get the ball into Reagor’s hands more. So look for a few more bubble screens, end-arounds and jet motion.