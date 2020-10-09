Been around the sports gambling game for a few decades, and have never seen numbers like this. Talking about 1-2-1, 1-3, 1-3 and 0-4. That’s the NFC East. Of course, the 1-2-1 belongs to the Igles, and proud to say, that’s first place, baby. A .375%, allowing 107 points and scoring 84. Of course, the Birds finally spread their wings last week in a sweet 25-20 win over the 49ers and need to keep the flow going. My man, Carson Wentz, was OK, hitting on 18-of-28 for 193 yards, with 1 TD and 1 INT. Two suggestions for Coach Pederson. Please, please, don’t give the ball to Jalen Hurts again. And let’s find a little more than four grabs and nine yards for Zach Ertz. His wife, Julie, could do at least five. Pittsburgh caught an unexpected week off, and comes in at 3-0. But if you look at the three teams the Steelers beat, NY Giants (0-4), Broncos (1-3) and Texans (0-4), that’s a basic so what. Not gonna bet the kid’s college fund, but will take a few pieces of silver out of the draw and drop some on the Green Machine. – Vegas Vic