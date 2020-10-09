The Eagles travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday, and Vegas Vic says the trip should be worth the trouble. He’s also got some advise for coach Doug Pederson regarding Jalen Hurts and Zack Ertz.
Here is what VV and our staff say about Week 5 in the NFL:
Sunday
Been around the sports gambling game for a few decades, and have never seen numbers like this. Talking about 1-2-1, 1-3, 1-3 and 0-4. That’s the NFC East. Of course, the 1-2-1 belongs to the Igles, and proud to say, that’s first place, baby. A .375%, allowing 107 points and scoring 84. Of course, the Birds finally spread their wings last week in a sweet 25-20 win over the 49ers and need to keep the flow going. My man, Carson Wentz, was OK, hitting on 18-of-28 for 193 yards, with 1 TD and 1 INT. Two suggestions for Coach Pederson. Please, please, don’t give the ball to Jalen Hurts again. And let’s find a little more than four grabs and nine yards for Zach Ertz. His wife, Julie, could do at least five. Pittsburgh caught an unexpected week off, and comes in at 3-0. But if you look at the three teams the Steelers beat, NY Giants (0-4), Broncos (1-3) and Texans (0-4), that’s a basic so what. Not gonna bet the kid’s college fund, but will take a few pieces of silver out of the draw and drop some on the Green Machine. – Vegas Vic
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Steelers
Les Bowen: Eagles
Paul Domowitch: Eagles
Marcus Hayes: Steelers
Jeff McLane: Eagles
EJ Smith: Eagles
Vegas Vic: Eagles
Coming in at 0-4, there’s no doubt that Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn must have a win to keep his job. And Carolina coming to town is exactly the team that should provide the best shot at a W. Why? History, baby. Last season, the Falcons (-3.5) smoked the Panthers down in the ATL, 40-20. They also smothered them in Charlotte, posting a yuge 29-3 victory as a +3.5-point underdog. We’re giving Matty Ice one more shot.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Falcons
Les Bowen: Panthers
Paul Domowitch: Panthers
Marcus Hayes: Panthers
Jeff McLane: Falcons
EJ Smith: Panthers (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic: Falcons
This is a no doubter for Kaycee but laying 13 with a Thursday Night outing just a few days away is an uh-uh.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Raiders
Les Bowen: Raiders
Paul Domowitch: Raiders
Marcus Hayes: Raiders
Jeff McLane: Raiders
EJ Smith: Chiefs
Vegas Vic: Raiders
Because of the uncertainty of New England quarterback Cam Newton, this game was off the board Thursday when our staff had to make its selections.
Woulda rather had Dwayne Haskins at QB but still can’t see Kyle Allen making much of a difference.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Rams (Best Bet)
Les Bowen: Washington
Paul Domowitch: Washington
Marcus Hayes: Rams
Jeff McLane: Washington
EJ Smith: Rams
Vegas Vic: Rams
It’s been a tough slog for Houston with all the issues on and off the field, mostly off. We found out that J.J. Watt and coach Bill O’Brien had an ugly screaming match during practice. Watt still there, O’Brien gone! That brings Romeo Crennel to the main headset, and the kids seem to love him. And you think Deshaun Watson is happy to see the Jags? The last time out against Jax, he hit on 22-of-28 for 201 yards and 2 TDs for a gorgeous 120.4 rating.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Jaguars
Les Bowen: Texans
Paul Domowitch: Jaguars
Marcus Hayes: Texans
Jeff McLane: Texans (Best Bet)
EJ Smith: Jaguars
Vegas Vic: Texans
This game also was off the board Thursday because of a Covid-19 outbreak among Tennessee’s players and staff.
Joe Flacco gets the start for Sam Darnold in New York, and Arizona is positively giddy. The only reason we’re not pushing this game up toward best bet territory is the injury to DeAndre Hopkins. Check his status before you buy 'Zona.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Jets
Les Bowen: Cardinals
Paul Domowitch: Jets
Marcus Hayes: Jets
Jeff McLane: Cardinals
EJ Smith: Cardinals
Vegas Vic: Cardinals
Forget about his Tiger King nickname because we have another one for Joe Burrow. Mr. ATM! Burreaux, for all my fans down in the Bayou, is still pitching a perfecto in his first NFL season, with a 3-0-1 spread record. And that put him at 12-3-2 the last year and change. How you gonna argue with an 80% cover rate? You can’t. We were gonna roll with Burrow in any case, then just got a little hit from the NFL that said Lamar Jackson did not participate in Baltimore’s Wednesday practice due to a knee injury. The Ravens said it was a ‘minor injury,’ but you know how these guys like to be all stealthy and shade the truth. Just imagine taking 13 points and seeing Robert Griffin III or Sam Koch under center. Might not happen, but ya never know. We have seen Griffin, but third-stringer Sam Koch. What? He played at Nebraska, that school known for producing great QBs, wink, wink. As long as Mr. ATM is on the field, there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby!!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Ravens
Les Bowen: Bengals
Paul Domowitch: Bengals
Marcus Hayes: Ravens
Jeff McLane: Bengals
EJ Smith: Ravens
Vegas Vic: Bengals (Best Bet)
Too many injury issues on the San Francisco side, which should allow the Fish to swim away with a back-door cover.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Dolphins
Les Bowen: Dolphins
Paul Domowitch: Dolphins
Marcus Hayes: Dolphins
Jeff McLane: 49ers
EJ Smith: 49ers
Vegas Vic: Dolphins
Dallas is ready to explode, and New York has no answers. The Boys have averaged 31.5 points per game with Zak Prescott putting up Madden 2020 numbers, while the NYG are averaging just over 11 points per game. This rodeo is all Dallas.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Cowboys
Les Bowen: Giants
Paul Domowitch: Cowboys
Marcus Hayes: Giants
Jeff McLane: Giants
EJ Smith: Cowboys
Vegas Vic: Cowboys
A little nervous about the spread here. Not sure why Indy is the favorite at Cleveland but totally sure about some other stuff. Like the fact that everyone is puffing up the Colts defense. Yeah, they’ve allowed only 29 points in their last three games, but that was against pathetic offensive teams (Vikings, Jets, Bears) who couldn’t find the end zone with the WAZE app inside their helmets. Gimme some Baker and OBJ for the money.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Browns
Les Bowen: Colts
Paul Domowitch: Browns (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes: Colts
Jeff McLane: Colts
EJ Smith: Browns
Vegas Vic: Browns
Russell Wilson is out of his mind, hitting on 103-137 for 1,285, 16 TDs and only 2 INTs. Game over!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Vikings
Les Bowen: Seahawks (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch: Seahawks
Marcus Hayes: Seahawks
Jeff McLane: Vikings
EJ Smith: Vikings
Vegas Vic: Seahawks
Justin Herbert will be a dynamic NFL QB but not this week facing Drew Brees. Keeping it real light because of too many N.O. injuries.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Chargers
Les Bowen: Chargers
Paul Domowitch: Chargers
Marcus Hayes: Saints
Jeff McLane: Saints
EJ Smith: Chargers
Vegas Vic: Saints
Bears 20, Bucs 19
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Buccaneers
Les Bowen: Buccaneers
Paul Domowitch: Buccaneers
Marcus Hayes: Bears (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane: Bears
EJ Smith: Buccaneers
Vegas Vic: Bears
Entering Week 5/Best bets in parentheses
1. EJ Smith (1-3), 36-25-1, .589
2. Vegas Vic (1-3), 33-28-1, .540
3. Jeff McLane (3-1), 32-29-1, .524
4. Les Bowen (3-1), 31-30-1, .508
5. Marcus Hayes (2-2), 30-31-1, .492
6. Paul Domowitch (3-1), 29-32-1, .476
7. Ed Barkowitz (2-2), 28-33-1, .460
Last week
Jeff McLane 8-5-1, 0-1 Best Bet
Vegas Vic 7-6-1, 1-0
EJ Smith 7-6-1, 0-1
Ed Barkowitz 6-7-1, 1-0
Les Bowen 5-8-1, 1-0
Paul Domowitch 5-8-1, 1-0
Marcus Hayes 5-8-1, 0-1
Note: The New England-Kansas City game was taken off the board after Cam Newton was declared out after testing positive for Covid-19.
Picking Eagles’ games
Ed Barkowitz 3-1, Marcus Hayes 3-1, Les Bowen 2-2, EJ Smith 2-2, Vegas Vic 2-2, Paul Domowitch 1-3, Jeff McLane 0-4.