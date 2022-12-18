The Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs last week, but they’ll have to wait until Christmas Eve to lock up the NFC East.

Regardless of whether the Birds win or lose against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a win over the Cowboys on Dec. 24 will clinch the division for the Eagles for the first time since 2019.

Here’s how the NFC East stacks up heading into Sunday’s Week 15 games:

Team W L T Pct. PF PA Eagles 12 1 0 .923 396 248 Cowboys 10 3 0 .769 360 7229 Commanders 7 5 1 .577 253 256 Giants 7 5 1 .577 267 300

The Cowboys are taking on Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m. The Giants and Commanders are facing off on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m., in what could end up deciding the final NFC wild-card spot.

The Buffalo Bills clinched a spot in the playoffs Saturday night, thanks to their last-second 36-33 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Minnesota Vikings were a bit more dramatic, punching their ticket to the postseason with a dramatic 33-point comeback victory against the Indianapolis Colts, the largest comeback in NFL history.

Here are all the playoff scenarios heading into Sunday:

Playoff clinching scenarios

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot with a:

Cowboys win or tie Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars OR

Cowboys tie AND the Giants-Commanders not ending in a tie OR

Lions loss to the New York Jets OR

Commanders loss

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs clinch the AFC West with a:

Chiefs win Sunday against the Houston Texans OR

Los Angeles Chargers loss to Tennessee Titans OR

Chiefs tie AND a Chargers tie

The Chiefs clinch a playoff spot with a:

Chiefs tie AND a Jets loss AND a New England Patriots loss against the Las Vegas Raiders OR

Chiefs tie AND a Patriots loss AND a Jets tie OR

Chiefs tie AND a Jets loss AND a Patriots tie

NFC playoff picture

x* — Philadelphia Eagles (12-1, first in NFC East) y* — Minnesota Vikings (11-3, first in NFC North) y* — San Francisco 49ers (10-4, first in NFC West) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, first in NFC South) Dallas Cowboys (10-3, second in NFC East) Washington Commanders (7-5-1, second in NFC East) New York Giants (7-5-1, third in NFC East)

*y: clinched division, x: clinched playoffs

In the hunt: Seattle Seahawks (7-7), Detroit Lions (6-7)

Still alive: Green Bay Packers (5-8), Carolina Panthers (5-8), Atlanta Falcons (5-8), Arizona Cardinals (4-9), New Orleans Saints (4-9), Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

Eliminated: Chicago Bears (3-10)

AFC playoff picture

x* — Buffalo Bills (11-3, first in AFC East) Kansas City Chiefs (10-3, first in AFC West) Cincinnati Bengals (9-4, first in AFC North) Tennessee Titans (7-6), first in AFC South) Baltimore Ravens (9-5, second in AFC North) Miami Dolphins (8-6, second in AFC East) New England Patriots (7-6, third in AFC East)

*x — clinched playoffs

In the hunt: Los Angeles Chargers (7-6), New York Jets (7-6)

Still alive: Cleveland Browns (6-8), Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8), Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8), Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

Eliminated: Denver Broncos (3-10), Houston Texans (1-11-1)