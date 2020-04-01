That means the Eagles wouldn’t have hired Doug Pederson to replace him in 2016, which means, even if Kelly had been fired a year later, Pederson wouldn’t have hired Frank Reich as his offensive coordinator. This is relevant because of what Carson Wentz meant to the team in his first two seasons. It was Reich who stumped hardest to draft Wentz over Jared Goff in 2016, and it was Reich’s eye that realized Wentz was ready as a rookie, so the Eagles could trade incumbent starter Sam Bradford on the eve of the 2016 season. It was Reich who guided Wentz to an MVP-caliber season through the first 13 games of the 2017 season, until Wentz got hurt; a 13-game stretch that helped secure the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs.