Both Eagles and Cowboys can clinch playoff spots, two teams face elimination

The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win tonight over the Dallas Cowboys, but they’ll need some help.

The Birds are 10-2 entering Week 14, and are all but guaranteed to land in the playoffs. Since the NFL expanded to a 12-team playoff format in 1990, only 12 teams have reached the 10-win mark and missed playing in the postseason, most recently the 10-6 Miami Dolphins in 2020. It’s actually happened twice to the Eagles, who didn’t reach the postseason after going 10-6 in 2014 and 1991.

Here are all the scenarios in which the Eagles would secure a playoff spot Sunday in Week 14, not including ties:

Eagles win AND Seahawks loss to the 49ers OR Eagles win AND Rams loss to the Ravens OR Eagles win AND Packers loss to Giants AND Vikings loss to the Raiders Eagles win AND Packers loss AND Lions loss to Bears

The Cowboys can also clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a win over the Eagles, but they’d need a lot more help. Here are the scenarios for Dallas to lock up a postseason spot:

Cowboys win AND Vikings loss AND Packers loss AND Seahawks loss AND Buccaneers loss to the Falcons AND Rams loss OR Cowboys win AND Vikings loss AND Packers loss AND Seahawks loss AND Buccaneers loss AND Saints loss to the Panthers

NFC East standings

The Eagles are just one game up on the Cowboys heading into Sunday’s monster game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx., which means the division is up for grabs.

If the Eagles win, they’ll go up two games on the Cowboys and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker heading into their final four games of the season. It would take a historic collapse against an easy schedule for the Eagles to end up losing the division to the Cowboys, but the earliest the Birds would be able to officially clinch the NFC East would be Week 16 against the New York Giants (4-8).

If the Cowboys win, Dallas would slide into first place on a tie-breaker, thanks to their better divisional record. But it would still be an uphill climb for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to win the NFC East.

Even if the Eagles lose, the Birds would still be in a better position to end the season with the NFC East crown, given the teams’ upcoming schedules. Despite the fact the Cowboys would win a tiebreaker now, if both teams won out and ended the season tied, the NFC East would go to the Eagles because the Birds would have a better conference record.

NFC playoff picture

Eliminated from playoffs: Carolina Panthers (1-11)

Coming off their blowout win over the Eagles last week, the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) on Sunday and some help. Here are the scenarios:

49ers win AND Packers loss OR 49ers win AND Vikings loss

Heading into Week 14, the race for the NFC’s top playoff spot remains crowded. While the Eagles are still the favorites, it’s possible the weekend ends with four teams — the Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers, and Detroit Lions (9-3) — all tied for the No. 1 seed at 10-3 with just four games remaining on the schedule. In that scenario, the 49ers would catapult to the top of the NFC.

Another NFC game with big playoff implications is the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7). The Falcons would take a two-game lead in the NFC South with a win, while the Buccaneers need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Arizona Cardinals (3-10) are on their bye week, but Jonathan Gannon and company will officially be eliminated from playoff contention if the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) and Green Bay Packers (6-6) both win this weekend.

AFC playoff picture

No AFC team can clinch a playoff spot Sunday, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t interesting games that have a lot of postseason implications.

The big game in Week 15 is the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) vs. the Buffalo Bills (6-6), who need a win to keep their narrow playoff hopes alive. The Bills came into the season as postseason favorites, but Josh Allen and company have lost four games (including against the Eagles in Week 12) where they were leading late in the fourth quarter.

Another game with playoff implications features the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) taking on the Cleveland Browns (7-5), who could once again be forced to turn to 38-year-old Joe Flacco as they fight for a wild-card spot. The Jaguars are just one game back in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable with a right ankle sprain and could miss his first start since being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Despite defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) on Thursday, the New England Patriots (3-13) will officially be eliminated from playoff contention with wins by either the Cincinnati Bengals (5-7), Houston Texans (7-5) or combined wins by the Bills and Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

The Tennessee Titans (4-8) also faced elimination, but will remain mathematically alive for at least another week thanks to the Steelers’ loss.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The NFL playoffs begin with the wild-card round, with the first game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 on NBC.

There are six wild-card games that will air on Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC. The new wrinkle this year is one wild-card game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription service.

Here’s the 2023-24 NFL playoff schedule:

Wild-card round: Jan. 13 to 15 Divisional round: Jan. 20 to 21 AFC and NFC championship games: Jan. 28 Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Week 14 schedule

Thursday

(3-10) Patriots 21, (7-6) Steelers 18

Sunday

Buccaneers (5-7) at Falcons (6-6), 1 p.m. Rams (6-6) at Ravens (9-3), 1 p.m. Lions (9-3) at Bears (4-8), 1 p.m. Colts (7-5) at Bengals (6-6), 1 p.m. Jaguars (8-4) at Browns (7-5), 1 p.m. Panthers (1-11) at Saints (5-7), 1 p.m. Texans (7-5) at Jets (4-8), 1 p.m. Vikings (6-6) at Raiders (5-7), 1 p.m. Seahawks (6-6) at 49ers (9-3), 1 p.m. Bills (6-6) at Chiefs (8-4), 4:25 p.m. Broncos (6-6) at Chargers (5-7), 4:25 p.m. Eagles (10-2) at Cowboys (9-3), 8:20 p.m.

Monday

Titans (4-8) at Dolphins (9-3), 8:15 p.m., ESPN Packers (6-6) at Giants (4-8), 8:15 p.m, ABC

Bye week: Cardinals and Commanders