Eagles can clinch a playoff spot Sunday despite not playing, five teams face elimination

The playoff math is pretty simple for the Eagles (10-3) heading into Week 15.

The Birds will clinch a postseason spot if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) on Monday Night Football. It’s the third straight week the Eagles have had a shot at locking up a playoff appearance, but two straight losses have them still looking to clinch what should be inevitable.

Just 12 NFL teams have reached the 10-win mark and failed to make the playoffs since 1990, when the league expanded to a 12-team format. It’s actually happened twice to the Eagles, who didn’t reach the postseason after going 10-6 in 2014 and 1991. The last team to end the season with 10 wins and miss the playoffs was the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

The Eagles can technically clinch a postseason appearance Sunday if everything breaks their way. Here are all the scenarios in which the Birds would secure a playoff spot, not including ties:

Eagles win OR Buccaneers loss to Packers AND Rams loss to Commanders OR Falcons loss to Panthers AND Rams loss OR Buccaneers loss AND Cardinals loss OR Falcons loss AND Cardinals loss

NFC East standings

The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) enter Week 15 in first place in the NFC because they currently have a better division record, but the Eagles remain in a better position to end the season at the top of the division.

If both teams win out and end the season tied, the division would go to the Eagles because the Birds would have a better conference record than the Cowboys. The Eagles also have a much easier schedule remaining — the Birds’ opponents over the final four weeks have a 19-33 record, compared to a 29-23 record for the teams the Cowboys face.

NFC playoff picture

Clinched the playoffs: San Francisco 49ers

Eliminated from playoffs: Carolina Panthers (1-11)

Two other NFC teams can punch their ticket to the postseason on Sunday.

Coming off their blowout romp against the Eagles last week, the Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday. Like the Eagles, they could also lose and still punch their ticket to the postseason with some help. Here are the scenarios:

Cowboys win OR Buccaneers loss OR Falcons loss OR Rams loss AND Seahawks loss to Eagles OR

The Detroit Lions (10-4) defeated the Denver Broncos (7-7) Sunday night in a blow out, and can clinch a spot in the playoffs with some help today. Here are the scenarios:

Seahawks loss OR Rams loss AND Buccaneers loss OR Rams loss AND Falcons loss

The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) have already clinched a playoff berth, but they can lock up the NFC West with either a win against the lowly Arizona Cardinals (3-10) or a Los Angles Rams (6-7) loss to the Washington Commanders (4-9).

Two NFC teams can be eliminated from playoff contention Sunday — the Commanders with a loss against the Rams, and the Cardinals with a loss to the 49ers.

AFC playoff picture

Eliminated from playoffs: New England Patriots (3-10)

Week 15 began with nine AFC teams within one win of one another, creating a playoff logjam.

The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) can become the first AFC team to clinch a playoff spot Sunday, and their path got a lot simpler thanks to the Lions’ win Saturday night. A win on Sunday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) and the Ravens will punch their ticket to the postseason.

Three AFC teams face playoff elimination Sunday — the New York Jets (5-8), Tennessee Titans (5-8), and Los Angeles Chargers (5-9), who fired head coach Brandon Staley on Friday. All three would need to lose and have a number of other scenarios not worth outlining here happen (NFL playoffs analyst Joe Ferraria has the details if you’re curious) in order to be officially knocked out of contention.

If the Jets’ win and stave off elimination, it’s possible Aaron Rodgers could end up on the team’s 53-man roster after being medically cleared to practice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rodgers torn his Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the Jets’ season opener in September, and it was expected he’d miss the entire season.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The NFL playoffs begin with the wild-card round, with the first game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 on NBC.

There are six wild-card games that will air on Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC. The new wrinkle this year is one wild-card game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription service.

Here’s the 2023-24 NFL playoff schedule:

Wild-card round: Jan. 13 to 15 Divisional round: Jan. 20 to 21 AFC and NFC championship games: Jan. 28 Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Remaining Week 15 schedule

Sunday

Buccaneers at Packers, 1 p.m., CBS (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross) Chiefs at Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Bears at Browns, 1 p.m., Fox (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin) Texans at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala) Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson) Giants at Saints, 1 p.m., Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake) Falcons at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink) Commanders at Rams, 4:05 p.m., CBS (Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon) 49ers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn) Cowboys at Bills, 4:25 p.m., Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi) Ravens at Jaguars, 8:20 p.m., NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Monday