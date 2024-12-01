NFL playoff picture: Eagles still in the hunt for No. 1 seed, two teams could be eliminated

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) can’t clinch the playoffs this week, but they’ll need to defeat the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) Sunday to keep pace with the Detroit Lions (10-1) in the race for the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

There is only one path where the Eagles win a tiebreaker against the Lions with a 15-2 record — win out and root for Detroit to lose to the Green Bay Packers (9-3) in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. In that scenario, the Eagles would win the tiebreaker based on having a better conference record.

Advertisement

Otherwise, the Eagles will need the Lions to lose at least two games to have a realistic shot at overtaking Detroit and securing the NFC’s top playoff spot. The Chicago Bears (4-8) could’ve helped the Eagles’ chances on Thanksgiving, but lost to the Lions in such an idiotic way — letting the clock expire while still having a timeout to use — Chicago fired head coach Mark Eberflus less than 24 hours later.

Entering Week 13, the Eagles’ magic number to clinch the playoffs is three. After that, it’s all up in the air, thanks to a tight NFC playoff race and the Washington Commanders (7-5) remaining in contention for the NFC East.

If the playoffs started today, the Eagles would have the No. 2 seed and host the Commanders at the Linc in the wild-card round.

NFC East standings

The Eagles enter Week 14 on top of the NFC East, leading the Commanders by essentially three games, because the Birds won their first head-to-head matchup back in Week 11. But even if the Commanders lose Sunday to the Tennessee Titans (3-8), the soonest the Eagles could clinch the division would be Week 15 because there are scenarios (however unlikely) where Washington could win a tiebreaker if both teams end the season 11-6.

To have a realistic shot at overtaking the Eagles, the Commanders need to defeat the Titans and hope the Eagles lose to the Ravens. The Commanders have their bye in Week 14 and face the Eagles in Week 16 on Sunday, Dec, 22, three days before Christmas.

The Dallas Cowboys (5-7) remain alive in the playoff hunt, but barely. Even after their Thanksgiving Day victory against the lowly New York Giants (2-10), the Cowboys have just a 1% chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times’ playoff simulator.

Meanwhile, the Giants’ loss officially eliminated them from the playoffs. While Saquon Barkley is having an MVP-caliber season in Philly, the Giants will take a $22.2 million salary cap hit next year after granting quarterback Daniel Jones’ request to be released rather than demoted, according to Spotrac.

NFC playoff picture

Following their Thanksgiving Day victory, the Lions could clinch a playoff spot before the weekend is over. Here’s what needs to happen for Detroit to secure their second straight postseason spot, excluding ties:

49ers loss AND Cardinals loss AND Seahawks loss AND Buccaneers loss 49ers loss AND Cardinals loss AND Seahawks loss AND Falcons loss AND Commanders loss

Things are too close in the NFC for anyone else to secure a postseason spot or be eliminated. In the NFC West, all four teams are within a game of one another, while in the NFC South three teams are just two games apart. The same goes for the NFC North, where both the Vikings and Packers remain within two games of the Lions.

AFC playoff picture

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) became the first team to clinch a playoff birth Friday afternoon, thanks to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) fumbling away the chance at a potential game-winning field goal on Black Friday. The loss officially eliminated the Raiders from the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills (9-2) can clinch the AFC East for the fifth straight year with a win against the San Francisco 49ers (5-6) on Sunday Night Football. If they win, the Bills would become the first NFL team in 16 seasons to clinch a division title with five weeks remaining, but they still need the Chiefs to lose at least one more game to have a shot at the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Two more AFC teams can be eliminated from the playoffs Sunday. Here are the scenarios (excluding ties):

New England Patriots (3-9): out with a loss and a Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) win and either a Denver Broncos (7-5) win or a Houston Texans (7-5) win. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9): out with a loss and a Chargers win and a Broncos win.

Remaining NFL Week 13 games

Sunday

Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) at Atlanta Falcons (6-5): 1 p.m., CBS Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-7): 1 p.m., CBS Arizona Cardinals (6-5) at Minnesota Vikings (9-2): 1 p.m., Fox Indianapolis Colts (5-7) at New England Patriots (3-9): 1 p.m., CBS Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at New York Jets (3-8): 1 p.m., Fox Tennessee Titans (3-8) at Washington Commanders (7-5): 1 p.m., CBS Houston Texans (7-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9): 1 p.m., Fox Los Angeles Rams (5-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-7): 4:05 p.m., Fox Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) at Carolina Panthers (3-8): 4:05 p.m., Fox Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) at Baltimore Ravens (8-4): 4:25 p.m., CBS San Francisco 49ers (5-6) at Buffalo Bills (9-2): 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday

Cleveland Browns (3-8) at Denver Broncos (7-5): 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Byes: None

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The NFL playoffs begin with the wild-card round on Saturday, Jan. 11, which will feature six games airing on Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC.

For the second straight season, one wild-card game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription service.

Here’s the 2024-25 NFL playoff schedule: