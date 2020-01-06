It ended, but with with seven players on offense who had been unemployed at least once since the start of training camp. It ended, but with with franchise quarterback Carson Wentz concussed, this time with no Big Game Nick Foles waiting to save them all (he got rich in Jacksonville). It ended, but really, none of this had any business happening. That it happened at all — a 9-7 record, an NFC East title, a 4-0 run to end the season, a shameless effort in the finale — was the definition of determination.