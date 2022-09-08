The NFL season kicks off Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills.

That’s also a potential Super Bowl matchup down the road, one of The Inquirer’s NFL writers predicts. Will the Eagles win their division? Could they make it to the Super Bowl? We offer our predictions.

Marcus Hayes

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Panthers

NFC West: Rams

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Bengals

AFC South: Titans

AFC West: Chargers

NFC wild cards: Cowboys, Buccaneers, Vikings

AFC wild cards: Broncos, Chiefs, Ravens

NFC champion: Rams

AFC champion: Bills

Super Bowl champion: Bills

» READ MORE: Eagles now betting favorites to win NFC East

Jeff McLane

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Buccaneers

NFC West: 49ers

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Bengals

AFC South: Colts

AFC West: Chargers

NFC wild cards: Rams, Cowboys, Panthers

AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Ravens, Broncos

NFC champion: Packers

AFC champion: Chargers

Super Bowl champion: Chargers

» READ MORE: Eagles game-by-game predictions for 2022

David Murphy

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Panthers

NFC West: Rams

AFC East: Patriots

AFC North: Bengals

AFC South: Colts

AFC West: Broncos

NFC wild cards: Bucs, Commanders, Cardinals

AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Chargers, Bills

NFC champion: Rams

AFC champion: Broncos

Super Bowl champion: Broncos

» READ MORE: Eagles over 9.5 wins? Their schedule might make the extra juice worth it.

Mike Sielski

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Buccaneers

NFC West: Rams

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Ravens

AFC South: Colts

AFC West: Raiders

NFC wild cards: 49ers, Cowboys, Vikings

AFC wild cards: Dolphins, Bengals, Titans

NFC champion: Packers

AFC champion: Bills

Super Bowl champion: Packers

EJ Smith

NFC East: Cowboys

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Buccaneers

NFC West: 49ers

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Ravens

AFC South: Colts

AFC West: Chargers

NFC wild cards: Eagles, Rams, Vikings

AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Bengals, Broncos

NFC champion: 49ers

AFC champion: Bills

Super Bowl champion: Bills

Josh Tolentino

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Saints

NFC West: Rams

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Ravens

AFC South: Colts

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC wild cards: Buccaneers, Cowboys, 49ers

AFC wild cards: Bengals, Chargers, Dolphins

NFC champion: Eagles

AFC champion: Bills

Super Bowl champion: Bills