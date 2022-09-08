The NFL season kicks off Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills.
That’s also a potential Super Bowl matchup down the road, one of The Inquirer’s NFL writers predicts. Will the Eagles win their division? Could they make it to the Super Bowl? We offer our predictions.
Marcus Hayes
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Panthers
NFC West: Rams
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Titans
AFC West: Chargers
NFC wild cards: Cowboys, Buccaneers, Vikings
AFC wild cards: Broncos, Chiefs, Ravens
NFC champion: Rams
AFC champion: Bills
Super Bowl champion: Bills
Jeff McLane
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC West: 49ers
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Colts
AFC West: Chargers
NFC wild cards: Rams, Cowboys, Panthers
AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Ravens, Broncos
NFC champion: Packers
AFC champion: Chargers
Super Bowl champion: Chargers
David Murphy
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Panthers
NFC West: Rams
AFC East: Patriots
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Colts
AFC West: Broncos
NFC wild cards: Bucs, Commanders, Cardinals
AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Chargers, Bills
NFC champion: Rams
AFC champion: Broncos
Super Bowl champion: Broncos
Mike Sielski
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC West: Rams
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Colts
AFC West: Raiders
NFC wild cards: 49ers, Cowboys, Vikings
AFC wild cards: Dolphins, Bengals, Titans
NFC champion: Packers
AFC champion: Bills
Super Bowl champion: Packers
EJ Smith
NFC East: Cowboys
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC West: 49ers
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Colts
AFC West: Chargers
NFC wild cards: Eagles, Rams, Vikings
AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Bengals, Broncos
NFC champion: 49ers
AFC champion: Bills
Super Bowl champion: Bills
Josh Tolentino
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Colts
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC wild cards: Buccaneers, Cowboys, 49ers
AFC wild cards: Bengals, Chargers, Dolphins
NFC champion: Eagles
AFC champion: Bills
Super Bowl champion: Bills