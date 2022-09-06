The Philadelphia Eagles continue to see their odds for the 2022 NFL regular season improve.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the rest of the Eagles have become a trendy team ahead of Week 1. Many betting lines around the Eagles have been on the move.

Now, with the NFL season set to open Thursday night in Los Angeles, the Eagles have overtaken the Dallas Cowboys as favorites to win the NFC East at Caesars Sportsbook, which just launched its revamped Pennsylvania app.

Find out more about the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

See where Caesars Sportsbook ranks among our best sports betting sites list

The Eagles moved from +150 to +130 over the weekend, according to Caesars. Dallas is right behind at +135. When lines opened in February, the Cowboys were favorites at -150 and the Eagles were at +330.

But an improved Eagles roster, especially on defense, has bettors and experts predicting a playoff trip. How much has Howie Roseman’s roster turnaround been noticed? Pro Football Focus moved the Eagles into the top five in its latest ranking of all 32 NFL rosters ahead of the 2022 season.

» READ MORE: Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni are kind of cocky as their Eagles boast rare roster depth

The over/under for Eagles wins was once 8.5. Now, it’s at 9.5 and comes with some juice (-140 at Caesars).

The Eagles are currently four-point favorites at Caesars for their Week 1 game in Detroit.

First Bet on Caesars: Check out our expert picks

Inquirer.com/sports/betting, powered by the Action Network, is your one-stop shop for all the latest expert sports betting picks from Action experts, as well as the Inquirer’s in-house betting team.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.