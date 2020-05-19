Previously, teams didn’t have to allow an assistant to interview with a competing team for a coordinator role. Now, they must, if the position is “bona fide” and not an empty title. Commissioner Roger Goodell will settle any disputes over what is “bona fide” and what isn’t. The language of the new rule doesn’t say that a prospective coordinator has to be given play-calling responsibilities, only that he or she leads all team meetings on their side of the ball, reports directly to the head coach, supervises the position coaches on that side of the ball, and plays a role in the development of the game plan.