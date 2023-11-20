The NFL is eying two games as possible flexes. Neither involve the Eagles.

Coming off their bye week, the Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight on ESPN’s Monday Night Football in a highly-anticipated rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Birds narrowly lost back in February.

It’s not every year there’s a rematch of the Super Bowl on the NFL schedule — the last time it happened was Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots in 2017. So it shouldn’t be that surprising the NFL came close to making Eagles-Chiefs the annual kickoff game, before ultimately settling on Kansas City against the Detroit Lions.

“There was a lot of conversation about, ‘That was the best Super Bowl we’ve ever had. Let’s run it back and pick it up right where we left off,’” said Mike North, the NFL’s vice president of broadcast planning. “Philly-Kansas City is a monster. We’re not doing our jobs if the game lands in a 1 p.m. window with nine other games going on.”

Instead, it ended up on ESPN, becoming just the second Super Bowl rematch in NFL history to be played the following season on Monday Night Football (the first was Green Bay taking on New England in 1997 after the Packers’ victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XXX).

North said the Eagles schedule featured a number of must-see games, which is why the Birds are playing in the 4:25 p.m. window on a different network just about every week. After the Chiefs, the Eagles will face the Buffalo Bills at the Linc on CBS, followed by the San Francisco 49ers on Fox. After that, it’s a rematch with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

With the Eagles in so many big TV windows, North doesn’t really see much opportunity for the Birds to get flexed into any additional prime time slots. But one could involve the NFL invoking a new rule this season that allows it to swap in and out Monday Night Football games, which they’d have to announce 12 days in advance.

In Week 15 on Dec. 18, the Chiefs will face the lowly New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. While it’s unlikely the NFL would ever move the Chiefs out of prime time (the league swapped Chiefs prime time games in Weeks 11 and 14 last season), the Patriots have played so poorly it opens up the remote possibility of the league moving it out. That could favor a game like Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks, which as of now will be broadcast to just a small sliver of the country. But that’s not really how North and the NFL look at flex scheduling.

“It’s not about getting into a better game. It’s about getting out a game that no longer has playoff implication,” North said.

NFL has two games on its flexible scheduling radar

After a handful of lackluster prime time games, North said looking at the league’s upcoming schedule, it’s hard to see any flexible scheduling options.

That’s not to say there aren’t bad games on paper. But even the worst ostensible matchups — Patriots vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 or the Tennessee Titans vs. the Miami Dolphins that same week on Monday Night Football — will likely have playoff ramifications, making it a hard sell to switch the schedule around.

But there are at least two games North has his eyes on.

The first is in Week 15 that currently features the Green Bay Packers taking on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. North said it’s possible fans could see that swapped out in favor of the Jets vs. the Houston Texans, who are solidly in the playoff hunt thanks to rookie phenom C.J. Stroud. Both the Giants and the Jets play at home at MetLife Stadium in Week 15, so a move would work from a logistical standpoint as well.

“Definitely on the table to swap Jets and Giants games,” North said.

The second is all the way in Week 17 — the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Packers and the Vikings on Jan. 1. It all depends if the Vikings continue rolling with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback following the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins. As it stands now, the Vikings are solidly in the hunt for a playoff spot, despite their loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday night.

CBS has two potentially compelling games that same weekend — Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens. CBS can only protect one from being flexed, which would leave Dolphins-Ravens open to a move into prime time.

“If those two teams are both at 10-11-12 wins, and there is significant AFC seeding possibilities left to be determined, and if Green Bay-Minnesota isn’t quite as compelling as we hoped it would be, I could see [Dolphins-Ravens] as being a potential move,” North said.

Why it’s so hard to flex out bad games

There’s a reason the NFL averages less than two prime time flexes per season.

In addition to the league’s conservative approach to moving games in and out, both CBS and Fox get to protect one game each per week from getting taken from their schedule to a prime time slot. North said it doesn’t make much sense for the league to take away their best game in any given weekend to benefit prime time partners NBC, ESPN, and Amazon.

“That’s just robbing Peter to pay Paul,” North said. “CBS and Fox know what they’re doing. If they’ve got a good name in their hand, they’re gonna distribute it as widely as they possibly can.”

There are also a number of other TV rules that make it difficult to flex. Teams are limited to two Thursday Night Football games following a Sunday game, and none can appear in prime time more than seven times, including Week 18. The Eagles entered the season with five prime time games on the schedule.

CBS and Fox are also now guaranteed at least one game of each divisional rivalry, meaning the networks don’t need to protect those games.

Here are the NFL’s flexible scheduling rules for this season, which include Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football for the first time: