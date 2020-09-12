Brady is at the helm of what figures to be an explosive offense with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at receiver and O.J. Howard at tight end. The 43-year-old has shown signs of decline in recent years, so it will be interesting to see if he has enough arm strength and athleticism to make things work. It’s also worth noting this is the first time he’s had to learn an offense from scratch since Y2K. Especially with the coronavirus-altered offseason, it will be interesting to see how Brady looks running coach Bruce Arians' offense.