YouTube TV announced its NFL Sunday Ticket payment tiers — and the soaring prices have football fans talking

YouTube TV, which owns the streaming rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket, a platform allows viewers to watch all 32 teams during the season, released its pricing structure on Tuesday.

For YouTube TV members subscribing to the company’s base plan, the NFL Sunday Ticket package will cost $249 during its presale period, which lasts until June 6. After that date, the price will jump to $349 for the entire season.

Along with having the Sunday Ticket, subscribers have an option to bundle it with NFL RedZone for $289 for the season during the presale period and $389 after June 6 for the season.

Meanwhile, for non-YouTube TV subscribers who sign up through YouTube’s Primetime Channels, the presale cost of the Sunday Ticket balloons to $349, increasing to $449 post-June 6. The bundle package that includes NFL RedZone will cost $389 presale, jumping up to $489 after the presale period.

YouTube TV’s base plan, which includes 100+ live channels, costs $72.99/month, an additional cost to those who want the discounted price of NFL Sunday Ticket. According to a press release, members will have access to plenty new features, including a brand new multiview function, “as well as unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, the ability to view key plays, NFL Fantasy data, real time stats and hide spoilers.”

NFL Sunday Ticket, which launched in 1994, almost exclusively lived on DirecTV’s platform, but it decided not to renew its contract with the NFL after the 2022 season, allowing YouTube to sign on for seven years.

The pricing of packages didn’t go over well with football fans on social media, though.

Several took to Twitter to voice their displeasure, from voicing how much the prices increased from airing on DirecTV, to comparing how much more fans have to pay for the Sunday Ticket compared to other leagues.

Here’s some of the reaction:

Pre-sale packages are live as of today.