Eagles mock draft roundup: Pass rushers and offensive linemen among popular picks for Birds at No. 10

With a little more than two weeks until the 2023 NFL draft, opinions on who the Eagles may select early in the first round have varied across the national media.

From Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness becoming a popular picks in mocks to an ESPN analyst pairing Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski with the Birds, here’s a roundup of who mock draft experts have the Eagles doing with the 10th pick.

Pick 10: Peter Skoronski, G/T, Northwestern: ”This could be a spot for an edge rusher, but Philadelphia can keep a strength a strength by taking Skoronski. With right guard Isaac Seumalo departing in free agency, there’s an opening, and many NFL talent evaluators believe Skoronski has All-Pro potential if he moves inside. He started 33 games at left tackle in college, but his arms are slightly shorter than average for a tackle (32¼ inches). The Eagles lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, but they could find at least one replacement on Day 2 of the draft.”

Analysis of pick: The first thing that sticks out about this pick is the versatility Skoronski could bring to the Eagles as a natural offensive line technician, especially if he were asked to play guard until Lane Johnson rides off into the sunset.

Advertisement

Skoronski anchors well in pass protection, understands positioning in the run game by cutting off backside defenders and working well on double-team blocks, along with using a variety of pass protection techniques to keep pass rushers off balanced.

The value of his skill set would immediately bolster a need for the Birds, and the interest is apparent with the Eagles bringing in the All-American offensive lineman in for a visit.

Pick 37 (trade back with Seahawks): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama; Pick 52 (trade back with Seahawks): Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn; Pick 62: Jartavius ‘Quan’ Martin, DB, Illinois

» READ MORE: Eagles draft prospect tracker: Kansas State’s Julius Brents schedules top-30 visit with Birds

Pick 10: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa: “Philadelphia is in the unique position of picking in the top 10 coming off a Super Bowl appearance. Will they take an approach to land an instant impact piece or look more long term?

“Van Ness fits into the latter, bringing developmental youth to their front seven with legit power. It doesn’t matter that he wasn’t a starter, he displayed winning bull-rush reps on tape against both Peter Skoronski (2021) and Paris Johnson (2022). Traits go early and Van Ness is loaded with them.”

Analysis of pick: With his ability to rush the passer in reduced formations while playing with tremendous power at the point of attack, Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness would be a nice long-term addition once Brandon Graham inevitably retires in the next couple of years.

While his hand usage must continue to improve — along with diversifying his pass rush plan — Van Ness could fit nicely into the Eagles front as a potential 4i defensive end, especially on third downs where he can occupy interior gaps. The Iowa edge rusher is another player who the Eagles brought in for a top-30 visit over the last month.

Pick 30: Steve Avila, OG/OC, TCU

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: Which edge rushers could the Eagles target early in the first round?

Pick 10: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama: “Brian Branch is one of this draft class’ best players at any position. Ostensibly a safety, he can play any spot in the secondary and was elite covering the slot at Alabama despite matchups against some top receivers. He allowed a 69.3 passer rating last season and would bring valuable versatility to an Eagles defense expecting to be playing football in February again.”

Analysis of pick: Taking a player who predominately played at nickel and is a bit of a projection to be a safety at the next level is risky, considering the value of the position. However, Brian Branch isn’t your typical player.

Branch specifically excels in undercutting routes in man coverage while showing the spatial awareness to get into passing lanes from his zone drops. His physicality — despite his wiry 6-foot, 190-pound frame — is excellent. And although the testing wasn’t impressive, his versatility and disruption on both running and passing downs is incredibly impressive.

Pick 30: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: Breaking down the 2023 safety class led by Alabama’s Brian Branch

Pick 10: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State: “The Eagles’ offensive line looks set for one more season, losing only guard Isaac Seumalo with Cam Jurgens ready to replace him inside. But center Jason Kelce is 35 and right tackle Lane Johnson will turn 33 soon. Paris Johnson would be a smart stash as a powerful, athletic heir apparent, given he can ace playing everywhere except center, where Jurgens could be moved to replace Kelce in 2024. Howie Roseman makes another near-future starter pick with Hurts’ big contract looming.”

Analysis of pick: Since early January, we linked Paris Johnson Jr. as a potential heir to Lane Johnson when he wraps up his career, and it had a lot to do with him possessing the size and athleticism to play multiple positions on the offensive line (he played guard in 2021). Specifically, Johnson’s core strength to stand his ground against players who may be bigger and stronger than him is impressive, displaying that ability on the biggest stage against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The fit makes sense, and he would be a natural fit for wherever the Eagles would need him to play.

Pick 30: Jahmyr Gibbs RB, Alabama; Pick 62: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn; Pick 94: Dylan Horton, LB, TCU; Pick 219: YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville; Pick 248: Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: Which offensive tackle prospect will become the heir apparent to Lane Johnson?

Pick 10: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia: “The rise of both Tyree Wilson and Lukas van Ness, among other EDGE prospects, seemed to push Nolan Smith down draft boards during the fall and into the winter.

“But since his performance at the Combine in Indianapolis, Smith seems to be gaining some momentum as we approach the draft. To the point that he is not only taking Top-30 visits with teams, but teams well inside the first round such as the New England Patriots.

“And the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Smith might be a bit of a tweener, but one of the comparisons you see for him is Haason Reddick. It might make sense for Howie Roseman to have two such players on the edge next season.”

Analysis of pick: On the field, Smith is a ready-made run defender, who is willing to take on blocks and embraces physical contact at the point of attack. As a pass rusher, Smith has an elite first step and the flexibility in his ankles to bend the corner, allowing him opportunities to win on an inside or outside track getting after the quarterback.

At 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, Smith is not the ideal size of an outside linebacker, but his ability to play with excellent leverage and power defending the run makes him an intriguing prospect worth the early first-round buzz. He’s another player who had a top-30 visit with the Eagles; noticing a trend here?

Pick 30: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

» READ MORE: Eagles mock draft 2.0: Birds beef up the defensive line, grab an exciting running back