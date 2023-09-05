Here’s a look at all 16 matchups and point spreads for the NFL Week 1 schedule

It’s here, finally. No more meaningless preseason games. No more talking about and previewing the season ad nauseam.

Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Kansas City, where the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs start their 2023-24 campaign not against the NFC champion Eagles, but with a prime time game vs. the upstart Detroit Lions.

The Eagles, meanwhile, head up to Massachusetts to face the Patriots.

Though neither point spread is a full touchdown and extra point, the Chiefs (-6.5) and Eagles (-4) are among the larger favorites in a Week 1 slate that is full of intrigue.

Here’s a look at betting lines for all 16 NFL Week 1 games.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

NFL Week 1 lines

(Home team listed first; all times eastern)

Chiefs (-6.5) vs. Lions: 8:20 p.m. Thursday

The season opener on NBC is an interesting one, with Patrick Mahomes and Co. looking to start strong against a Lions team that is turning the corner.

Commanders (-7) vs. Cardinals: 1 p.m. Sunday

Will the Cardinals finish with the worst record in the NFL in Jonathan Gannon’s first season? Being touchdown underdogs vs. Washington says a lot.

Falcons (-3.5) vs Panthers: 1 p.m. Sunday

Let the Bijan Robinson Rookie of the Year run commence in Atlanta.

Browns vs. Bengals (-2.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

Deshaun Watson vs. Joe Burrow in a divisional matchup in Cleveland. This game is easily the best of the 1 p.m. slate.

Ravens (-10) vs. Texans: 1 p.m. Sunday

This is the biggest number of Week 1. C.J. Stroud gets his first NFL start and new Texans coach Demeco Ryans gets his first NFL game as a head coach. Waiting for them is Lamar Jackson and Co.

Colts vs. Jaguars (-4.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

Doug Pederson’s Jaguars made some noise last season. Will they get off to a good start on the road Sunday?

Steelers vs. 49ers (-2.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

The 49ers are right behind the Eagles on the NFC odds board, but they start the season as a short road favorite in Pittsburgh.

Vikings (-6) vs. Buccaneers: 1 p.m. Sunday

The Tom Brady era is over in Tampa, while Minnesota has playoff expectations once again.

Saints (-3) vs. Titans: 1 p.m. Sunday

Derek Carr is the new quarterback in town in New Orleans. The Titans, meanwhile, added DeAndre Hopkins to a team that went 7-10 last season.

Bears (-1) vs. Packers: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Speaking of era ending. The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay, and the Jordan Love era begins with a divisional, coin-flip road game in Chicago.

Seahawks (-5.5) vs. Rams: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will see a specialist for his hamstring injury. Without him, the Rams’ offense is much weaker.

Chargers (-3) vs. Dolphins: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

A preview of an AFC playoff matchup? Both were wild-card teams last season.

Broncos (-3.5) vs. Raiders: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Can Sean Payton help the Broncos and Russell Wilson turn things around?

Patriots vs. Eagles (-4): 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The NFC champion Eagles will likely be favored in their first five contests, starting Sunday at New England.

Giants vs. Cowboys (-3): 8:20 p.m. Sunday

NBC’s Sunday Night Football schedule kicks off with a rivalry NFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium. Which team will be hunting the Eagles for the top spot in the division? We’ll have a good answer by midnight.

Jets vs. Bills (-2.5): 8:20 p.m. Monday

Rodgers gets his first start with the Jets in a big one: With division rival Buffalo and Josh Allen coming to town. The Bills have Super Bowl aspirations, and the Jets want to show they’re going to be in the hunt for a playoff spot.