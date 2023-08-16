An early look at some interesting Eagles prop bets ahead of the NFL regular season

By the end of Thursday, the Eagles will be two-thirds of the way through their preseason schedule, which means, thankfully, real football is only a few weeks away.

Sure, training camp and preseason have some importance, but from a betting perspective, football isn’t really back until the real games begin. The preseason is just too difficult to handicap when it’s impossible to know which players are suiting up and how many snaps they’ll play.

The Eagles, 3½-point favorites for their second preseason game Thursday vs. Cleveland, don’t have a ton of roster speculation. August is all about getting in shape and making sure they’re on the same page before the real games begin in September.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some interesting Eagles-focused props and futures ahead of the regular season.

Odds are current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

How many games will the Eagles win?

The Eagles went 14-3 last season en route to the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Will we see a repeat in 2023?

Oddsmakers at FanDuel had the Eagles win total over/under at 11½ this week, with the over costing a little extra juice (-128).

Does that feel low? The analysis here starts and ends with the schedule, as it always should.

Last season, the Eagles benefited from the easiest schedule in the NFL. This year, Sharp Football Analysis has their schedule ranked the 13th-easiest (so, not really all that easy) in the league.

Yes, as noted when the schedule came out, the Eagles are likely to be favored at kickoff in 14 of their 17 games and should be at least three-point favorites in their first five.

It’s reasonable to feel pretty confident in the over on 11½ wins.

And if you’re confident that the Eagles repeat their 14 wins from last season, there’s some nice plus-money odds on alternate win totals at FanDuel:

Over 12½ wins: +210 Over 13½ wins: +410 Over 14½ wins: +750

How likely is a Super Bowl rematch?

As far as NFL history goes, pretty unlikely. It has happened only one time, in 1994 when the Cowboys beat the Bills for the second title game in a row.

The Eagles and Chiefs will have their rematch on a Monday night in November — and at last look, Kansas City is a three-point favorite — but could they meet again in February?

They are the respective favorites to win their conferences (Chiefs are +350 in the AFC; Eagles +330 in the NFC) and the top two Super Bowl favorites.

It’s no surprise, then, that FanDuel had an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup with the shortest odds on the exacta board this week, that matchup coming in at +1800 (18/1). It had even shorter odds (14/1) at BetMGM.

Think the Eagles will get back but the Chiefs get knocked off, finally, by the Buffalo Bills? An Eagles-Bills Super Bowl is 22/1 at FanDuel.

Will the NFC East streak finally end?

The Eagles were the last team to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons ... all the way back in 2004.

They are favorites to repeat as division champions this year, but not by much. FanDuel had an Eagles NFC East title priced at -115 this week, while BetMGM had it at -110.

A Week 14 trip to Dallas (Dec. 10, Sunday Night Football) will probably go a long way in deciding who wins the division.

Speaking of the Cowboys

Here’s a fun prop over at FanDuel: Eagles to sweep the Cowboys in the regular season. That might’ve happened last season if not for an injury to Jalen Hurts.

The odds: just +185.

FanDuel is also offering a prop at +900 on the Eagles sweeping all six regular-season NFC East games. They went 4-2 vs. the division last season.

This one seems too easy

Any bettor will tell you there’s no such thing as a lock, but there’s a prop at FanDuel that seems too good to be true: Eagles to score 1+ touchdown in every regular-season game.

It’s listed at -170, meaning a wager of $17 nets a $10 win.

They scored a touchdown in every game last season. And with MVP candidate Hurts back leading a high-powered offense, why wouldn’t they do it again?