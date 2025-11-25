Week 13 NFL power rankings roundup: How far did Eagles fall after collapse at Dallas?

The Eagles (8-3) scored 21 points in the first half of Sunday’s game against Dallas (5-5-1). But the second half was a different story. The Birds were held scoreless, allowing the Cowboys to score 24 consecutive points to win the game.

Even after the Eagles beat Green Bay and Detroit, many power rankings remained skeptical about their offensive performance. Being shut out in the second half by a team that allows the second-most points per game in the NFL (28.5) did not help.

On a short week, the Birds host the Chicago Bears on Black Friday. Here’s a look at where the Eagles stand in the latest round of power rankings as the season enters Week 13 …

The Athletic expressed skepticism about a litany of elements surrounding the Eagles but ultimately moved the team down only one spot.

“The Eagles blew a 21-0 lead to the Cowboys, Saquon Barkley never got going on the ground and the vibes in Philly look miserable,” Chad Graff and Josh Kendall wrote. “And yet, they’re 8-3 and remain one of the most talented rosters in the league.”

Saquon Barkley averaged just 2.2 yards per carry against the Cowboys, the lowest that he’s had in a game since he was with the Giants in December 2023.

Sports Illustrated: Third

Sports Illustrated is still high on the Eagles’ ability to win games. But it was critical of the team’s ability to close them out when leading.

“The Eagles had a dominant first half and tried to play clock control in the second half against Dallas to avoid the kind of situations that occurred anyway: Jalen Hurts in critical third-and-mediums where he is prone to take devastating sacks,” Conor Orr wrote. “Still, the fact that Lane Johnson does not need Lisfranc surgery and could be back before the playoffs means that this team can continue to win despite the constant clamoring to the contrary.”

The loss to the Cowboys moved the Eagles down two spots. This week, ESPN opted to highlight each team’s best Thanksgiving memory. The outlet decided on the Eagles’ 27-0 win over the Cowboys in 1989, nicknamed the “Bounty Bowl.”

“Rumors swirled heading into the game at Texas Stadium that coach Buddy Ryan had put a $200 bounty on former Eagles kicker Luis Zendejas, who had some critical words aimed at Ryan after leaving the team,” Tim McManus wrote. “That seemed to be confirmed when Eagles linebacker Jessie Small decked Zendejas on a kickoff, leaving the kicker shaken and angered. The game helped fuel one of the fiercest rivalries in all of football for decades.”

The Ringer : Fourth

The Ringer moved the Birds down just one spot following the loss but wondered about the team’s inconsistent play translating to the playoffs.

“The Eagles are uber-talented, they’re proven winners, and they’re building one of the league’s best defenses … but they also check every box of a fake contender. Philadelphia has one of the worst second-half offenses in the league, averaging just 8.8 points and 144 yards after halftime this season (both sixth worst in the NFL),” Diante Lee wrote. “Being risk averse helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl last season, but it’s currently taking away all the team’s margin for error.”

The Los Angeles Rams remained in the No. 1 spot, and the Seattle Seahawks and Broncos were ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

The outlet moved the Eagles down two spots and was critical of the offensive play-calling in the second half.

“How did they blow a 21-0 lead in losing to the Cowboys with Saquon Barkley getting just 10 carries? They have offensive issues in a big way,” Pete Prisco wrote.

The last time Philadelphia lost after leading by 21 points was during Andy Reid’s first game as head coach, in September 1999.

Frank Schwab had the Eagles falling four spots from No. 1, with the Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, and New England Patriots, taking the top four spots.

“This is a significant drop for the Eagles, but their offensive issues are tough to ignore after that debacle at Dallas,” Schwab wrote. “Saquon Barkley continues to be very quiet. Everyone knew his 482 touches last season might be an issue, and those predictions seem prescient.”

Even though Barkley sat out the final game of last year’s regular season, his 345 carries led the league and 50 more than his previous career high in 2022.

The Eagles were dropped three spots by NFL.com, which expressed growing concern about the offense’s production.

“After three drives, it felt like the Eagles’ passing problems were fixed. By the game’s end, it was clear they very much were not,” Eric Edholm wrote. “Whatever rhythm they found early on started dissipating quickly.”

The Rams stood No. 1 on NFL.com’s list for the second straight week following a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The outlet moved the Eagles down one spot and pointed out a season-long strength of Nick Sirianni’s team: limiting turnovers.

“Much as it feels like this team suffers from self-inflicted wounds, Philly’s six turnovers are the league’s fewest,” Nate Davis wrote.

Xavier Gipson and Barkley both fumbled during Sunday’s game.