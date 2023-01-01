The Eagles playoff math remains simple heading into Sunday’s Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints.

A win and the Birds will clinch both the NFC East and the NFC’s top playoff seed, which means a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They’ll probably have to do it behind Gardner Minshew, with a league source telling the Inquirer Jalen Hurts will likely sit out his second straight game with a sprained shoulder.

If the Eagles lose on Sunday, things could get interesting the final week of the season. Especially if the Minnesota Vikings defeat the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Las Vegas Raiders. That would put the NFC’s top playoff seed in play for four teams in Week 18, though the Eagles would remain in the driver’s seat, needing just a win against the New York Giants to clinch everything.

If the Eagles, Vikings, 49ers, and Cowboys end the season in a four-way tie at 13-4, the top NFL playoff seed would go to the team with the best conference record, which would be San Francisco.

Even if the Eagles lose on Sunday and the Vikings and 49ers win, the Birds would head into Week 18 with a 78% chance at securing the NFC’s top playoff spot, according to Fivethirtyeight.

Heading into Sunday’s games, it’s still possible that every team in the NFC East ends up in the playoffs. The Cowboys have already clinched a playoff spot, and the Giants would lock up a wild-card with a win Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The Washington Commanders can clinch the NFC’s final wild-card spot if they win their final two games, or with a win on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and some help.

Here’s how the NFC East stacks up heading into the weekend’s Week 17 games:

Team W L T Pct. PF PA Eagles 13 2 0 .867 445 308 Cowboys 12 4 0 .750 461 316 Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339 Commanders 7 7 1 .500 285 313

NFC Playoff picture

x — Philadelphia Eagles (13-2, first in NFC East) y — Minnesota Vikings (12-3, first in NFC North) y — San Francisco 49ers (11-4, first in NFC West) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8, first in NFC South) x — Dallas Cowboys (12-4, second in NFC East) New York Giants (8-6-1, third in NFC East) Washington Commanders (7-7-1, fourth in NFC East)

x: clinched playoffs; y: clinched division

In the hunt: Seattle Seahawks (7-8), Detroit Lions (7-8), Green Bay Packers (7-8) Carolina Panthers (6-9), New Orleans Saints (6-9)

Eliminated: Chicago Bears (3-12), Arizona Cardinals (4-11), Atlanta Falcons (5-10), Los Angeles Rams (5-10)

NFC playoff clinching scenarios in Week 17

The Buccaneers, Giants, and Commanders could all clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, while the Eagles could lock up the NFC’s top seed. Here are all the NFC playoff scenarios:

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the NFC’s top playoff seed with:

Eagles win against Saints Eagles tie AND Vikings loss or tie

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with:

Buccaneers win against Panthers

New York Giants (8-6-1)

The Giants can clinch a playoff spot with:

Giants win against Colts Seahawks loss AND Commanders loss Seahawks loss AND Lions loss AND Packers loss or tie Commanders loss AND Lions loss AND Packers loss Giants tie AND Seahawks loss or tie AND Lions loss or tie Giants tie AND Commanders loss or tie AND Lions loss or tie AND Packers loss or tie

Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

The Commanders can clinch a playoff spot with:

Commanders win AND Seahawks loss AND Lions loss AND Packers loss or tie

AFC Playoff picture

y — Buffalo Bills (12-3, first in AFC East) x — Kansas City Chiefs (12-3, first in AFC West) y — Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, first in AFC North) Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8, first in AFC South) x — Baltimore Ravens (10-5, second in AFC North) x — Los Angeles Chargers (9-6, second in AFC West) Miami Dolphins (8-7, second in AFC East)

x: clinched playoffs; y: clinched division

In the hunt: New England Patriots (7-8), New York Jets (7-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8), Tennessee Titans (7-9), Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

Eliminated: Houston Texans (2-12-1), Denver Broncos (4-11), Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1), Cleveland Rams (6-9)

AFC playoff clinching scenarios in Week 17

The Dolphins could clinch the AFC’s final wild-card spot on Sunday, while the Bills could lock up the conference’s top seed for the first time since 1993. Here are all the AFC playoff scenarios:

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

The Bills can clinch the AFC’s top playoff seed with:

Bills win AND Chiefs loss

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

The Bengals can clinch the NFC North with

Bengals win AND Ravens loss or tie Bengals tie AND Ravens loss

Miami Dolphins (8-7)

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with: