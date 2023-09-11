Eagles open as big favorites over Vikings in Thursday night tilt to kick off Week 2 slate

The Eagles didn’t look sharp offensively in their season opener against the Patriots, but made enough plays on both sides of the ball to preserve a 25-20 win in Foxborough, Mass.

Now, Nick Sirianni’s squad in a short week prepares for a Thursday night tilt against the Minnesota Vikings, who lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-17.

When these two teams met in primetime during Week 2 of the 2022 season in a Monday night showdown, the betting line settled around Eagles -3, and promptly beat the Vikings soundly, 24-7.

This time around, bookmakers see this game going much differently, despite the Eagles offensive struggles in Week 1. Here’s a look at the odds for all 16 games during Week 2, including the Eagles-Vikings betting line.

Full Week 2 game odds (via FanDuel)

(Home team listed first; all times Eastern)

Eagles (-7.5) vs. Vikings: 8:20 p.m. Thursday

Kirk Cousins turned the ball over three times in the Vikings’ loss Sunday to the Bucs. While the Eagles struggled getting off the field in the second half against the Patriots, getting pressure on Cousins will be key in slowing down their offense, powered by star wideout Justin Jefferson.

Falcons vs Packers (-1.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

Jordan Love impressed in his debut on Sunday against the Bears with three touchdown passes, but so did rookie of the year candidate Bijan Robinson, who averaged 5 yards a carry and added a receiving touchdown. This game could be decided late in the fourth quarter.

Lions (-5.5) vs. Seahawks: 1 p.m. Sunday

The Lions arguably had the biggest upset in Week 1, stunning the Chiefs on NFL’s opening night. The Seahawks, meanwhile, were outplayed in every way against the Rams. Can Detroit string together two impressive wins in a row?

Buccaneers (-2.5) vs. Bears: 1 p.m. Sunday

Baker Mayfield made enough plays to lead the Bucs to a win. Can Tampa’s defense force more turnovers against a struggling Bears team led by Justin Fields?

Bills (-9.5) vs. Raiders: 1 p.m. Sunday

The Bills will play later tonight, but the Raiders picked up an impressive road victory over the Broncos. If Buffalo looks how we expect, it could be a long day for Las Vegas.

Titans vs. Chargers (-3): 1 p.m. Sunday

Both the Titans and Chargers lost close games on Sunday, but Los Angeles especially had its defense shredded. If it doesn’t improve, the Titans could run all over the Chargers this weekend.

Bengals (-3) vs. Ravens: 1 p.m. Sunday

The Bengals offense looked anemic on Sunday against the Browns, while the Ravens slowly pulled away from the Texans. Could Baltimore drop the Bengals to an 0-2 start after Super Bowl aspirations coming into the season?

Texans (-1.5) vs. Colts: 1 p.m. Sunday

The two rookie quarterbacks, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, face off after tough losses in Week 1. With both teams on the rebuild, this could turn into a shootout.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs (-3): 1 p.m. Sunday

Patrick Mahomes vs. Trevor Lawrence is must-see television this weekend. Could this matchup be an AFC championship game preview?

Rams vs. 49ers (-7): 4:05 p.m. Sunday

The Rams and 49ers dominated their Week 1 games. Christian McCaffrey could be the difference maker in a storied NFC West matchup.

Cardinals vs. Giants (-4.5): 4:05 p.m. Sunday

The Cardinals kept it close with the Commanders, but the Giants have something to prove after being embarrassed Sunday night.

Cowboys (-3) vs. Jets: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Cowboys demolished the Giants on Sunday night. The Jets play tonight, but Dallas will face a stiffer test in facing Aaron Rodgers late this week, who has several memorable moments in Jerry’s World.

Broncos (-3.5) vs. Commanders: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Despite losing to the Raiders, Sean Payton’s squad is a slim favorite over the Commanders.

Patriots vs Dolphins (-2): 8:20 p.m. Sunday

The Dolphins offense looked unstoppable against the Chargers, but can their defense stop the Patriots smash-mouth running style?

Panthers vs. Saints (-2.5): 7:15 p.m. Monday

An NFC South matchup between teams going in the opposite directions. Will Bryce Young bounce back after his two-interception performance in his first career start? The Saints, meanwhile, are integrating Derek Carr with a pair of talented weapons: Michael Thomas and Chris Olave.

Steelers vs. Browns (-1.5): 8:15 p.m. Monday

The Browns pulled off an impressive win over the Bengals, while the Steelers were blown out at home against the 49ers. Will Pittsburgh’s offensive line be able to slow down Myles Garrett?