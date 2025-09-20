Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Rams in Week 3: What you need to know and a prediction

The Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 3 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

When the Eagles have the ball

In two meetings last season, the Eagles pulverized the Rams on the ground running to the tune of 600-plus yards, minus victory formation kneel downs. Saquon Barkley ran for 460 of those yards and scored four touchdowns. All of his scores were home-run hitters, coming from 62, 70, 72, and 78 yards out. The Cowboys and Chiefs kept Barkley from breaking into the secondary in the Eagles’ first two games this season.

The Rams will obviously be focused on stopping the run, but will defensive coordinator Chris Shula sell out? He runs a Vic Fangio-inspired scheme and won’t likely stack the box. But I would expect a safety often in support. Rams safeties Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens aren’t afraid of sticking their noses into the crossfire.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: How Jalen Hurts’ favorite move since he was a kid has helped make him an elite running QB: ‘It’s a natural thing’

The Rams’ strength is their front, especially in the pass rush. Ends Jared Verse and Byron Young are powerful and explosive. Interior guys Brandon Fiske and Kobie Turner have good get-offs. Fiske is questionable with an oblique injury, but backup Tyler Davis is more than capable of filling his shoes.

L.A. got to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts only once in the regular season, but Hurts was sacked seven times in the divisional playoff. His protection has been solid this season. There were issues with extra rushers in Week 1, but blitz pickup improved against the Chiefs’ onslaught. Shula won’t likely blitz as much as Kansas City’s Steve Spagnuolo, but he’ll pick his spots. Slot cornerback Quentin Lake is one of his favorite chess pieces.

The Eagles’ ineffective pass offense has been living on borrowed time. Not only have the lack of explosives stunted the unit, but Hurts has yet to complete an intermediate pass in the 10- to 19-yard range. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith should have advantages across the Rams secondary. Starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon fractured his clavicle last week. Emmanuel Forbes starts on the other side, which should light up Brown’s eyes. Brown caught eight of 12 targets for 192 yards and three touchdowns when matched up against Forbes, when he was with the Commanders, in 2023.

The Eagles have seen zone coverage more than ever and will need to be more creative in scheming their receivers open. The days of just throwing it up to Brown are dwindling unless offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo can dial up more zone beaters downfield.

When the Rams have the ball

Matt Stafford continues to play at a high level in his 17th season. The Rams’ 37-year-old quarterback missed most of training camp with an aggravated disc in his back, but he hasn’t shown signs of being limited through two games. He’s limited in terms of his mobility, especially under duress in the pocket, but few quarterbacks have his arm talent.

Few teams have a pair of receivers as lethal as the Rams’ Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Nacua will line up in the slot as often as he does outside. He’s often coach Sean McVay’s man in motion. The Rams featured pre-snap motion on 75% of their plays in the first two games. Eagles defenders — especially middle-field guys like linebackers Zach Baun and Jihaad Campbell — have to be disciplined in their keys and not get distracted by eye candy at the snap. Communication and passing off routes will be important. The Eagles’ secondary had a couple of busts last week. Nacua is tough to bring down after the catch, too. That’s why McVay loves to get the ball in his hands on jet sweeps, screens, etc.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Rams predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 3

No other starting NFL quarterback has gotten the ball out as quickly as Stafford this season (2.45 seconds). If the Eagles can take away his first reads, he can be a sitting duck. Only seven other quarterbacks have faced as much pressure so far.

The Rams normally have a solid offensive line, with Rob Havenstein leading the way. But the 33-year old right tackle may be in decline. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter took advantage of the Rams’ interior front in January. Starting center Coleman Shelton didn’t play in that game, but he can be exposed. Carter, Moro Ojomo and Jordan Davis should have chances to get to Stafford.

Extra point

The Eagles have yet to turn the ball over this season. Meanwhile, they’ve had two takeaways. They won the turnover battle in their two matchups with the Rams last season, 3-0, and stripped the ball from running back Kyren Williams twice. McVay isn’t going to abandon the run early. Williams might not be flashy or have game-breaking speed, but he’s a tough runner. If the Rams can establish their ground attack, it’ll only help Stafford. He’s completed 21 of 27 passes off play-action this season.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Rams film preview: Handling pre-snap motion, potential for a Saquon Barkley breakout, and more

As far as the Eagles having an X-factor on offense, it could be the expected return of tight end Dallas Goedert. Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson didn’t offer much as receivers last week, and their struggles in blocking persisted. The law of averages would suggest Nick Sirianni, Patullo and the Eagles offense figure it out through the air, but it won’t likely come easy vs. a Rams squad looking for revenge. But I think Fangio already has his defense oiled up and that could be enough on Sunday.

Prediction: Eagles 23, Rams 20