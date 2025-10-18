Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Vikings in Week 7: What you need to know and a prediction

The Eagles travel to face the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 7 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

When the Eagles have the ball

We’ve seen Nick Sirianni switch it up offensively coming out of mini-byes or byes before, with the emphasis often placed on the run game. The guess here is that he will take the same approach this season. The Eagles desperately need to get Saquon Barkley going on the ground. There have been glimpses the last few games, but play caller Kevin Patullo hasn’t stuck with it enough for various reasons.

The Vikings’ run defense offers an opportunity to get on track (of course, so apparently did the New York Giants last week). They rank 24th in the NFL in expected points added (EPA) per rush and have allowed 132.2 yards a game. The Eagles haven’t won as much at the point of attack, but Minnesota is light on its defensive line. Landon Dickerson (ankle) could return at left guard, but playing at far less than 100% hasn’t helped.

The Eagles don’t major in under-center plays. They ranked 30th in snaps there. But I think we may see more of Jalen Hurts in that formation. It would conceivably help get Barkley downhill, and if successful, open up play action. They just can’t tip off defenses with their tendencies and may need to throw from under center a few times early on.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is likely willing to give up yards on the ground because his No. 1 EPA-ranked pass defense has been stingy. Flores is a master of creating chaos. Yes, he blitzes a lot — a second-most 35.8% rate — but it’s his simulated pressures and disguised coverages that have given quarterbacks the most fits. The Eagles have struggled mightily against the latter two, partly because they’re often late to the line.

Flores leans heavy on zone coverages (77%) and employs a lot of two-high safety shells, often in Cover 2 or 6. The Eagles have seen zone more than ever and have had trouble working the intermediate part of the field.

Only 9.9% of Hurts’ attempts have traveled 10 to 19 yards, more than less than half the NFL average of 20.1. Sirianni, Patullo, and Hurts have to do a better job of getting the ball to receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in space. Eagles receivers are averaging only 4 yards after the catch, which ranks 32d — last — in the league.

When the Vikings have the ball

The Eagles will face former franchise quarterback Carson Wentz for the second time since he was traded in 2021. It didn’t go well for Wentz in the first round. Then with Washington, he got overrun by the Birds’ pass rush and was sacked nine times and fumbled twice. He still holds the ball too long and wants to play the hero.

But the Eagles’ front isn’t as ferocious and he has a solid offensive line, assuming that most of the starters are playing. Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill (sprained MCL) are plus tackles. Rookie left guard Donovan Jackson is back from a wrist injury, but backup center Michael Jurgens (hamstring) and O’Neill are questionable.

Wentz, despite his flaws, can still make throws many quarterbacks can’t. And he has arguably the best receiver in the NFL to help complete them. Justin Jefferson will draw additional attention from Vic Fangio’s defense. Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has followed top receivers this season, but his recent hamstring injury could hamstring Fangio’s coverage plans.

If opposite-side corner Adoree’ Jackson, who steps back into the starting role after Kelee Ringo’s benching, is matched up against Jefferson, Fangio will likely cloud his side. Jefferson alone, for context, has matched Hurts’ 10 intermediate-length completions this season for 205 yards. Jordan Addison is a potent No. 2 receiver.

The Eagles’ run defense has been leaky. They rank 20th in EPA per rush and 26th in success rate. With defensive tackle Jalen Carter (heel/shoulder) out last week, the Giants ran it down their throats. Minnesota running back Jordan Mason (4.7 yards per rush) has been effective in Aaron Jones’ absence.

It’s been an 11-man problem in stopping the run, but the Eagles have been susceptible on the edges. That isn’t just an outside linebacker issue, but a suspect pass rush that can be traced to the ineffectiveness of the Eagles’ edges. The current group, after Za’Darius Smith’s retirement, has just one collective sack.

Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Patrick Johnson (owner of said sack) have gotten pressure at times, but if Wentz has an extra click in the pocket, you can be sure he’ll often find an open Jefferson downfield.

Eagles beat writers Olivia Reiner and Jeff McLane will provide a preview of the game before the Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.You can tune in here.

Extra point

I don’t know what to make of this Eagles team through six games. I thought there would be early season struggles, and predicted a 4-2 start. I just didn’t think it would look like this. Fangio’s unit has not played well over the last five quarters, but the offense’s second-half malaise against the Denver Broncos led to a fourth-quarter meltdown. And losing Carter and Mitchell clearly affected the Eagles at the Meadowlands. It shouldn’t have looked that pathetic.

There are still concerns at corner, edge, and safety. And where has defensive tackle Jordan Davis been the last three games? But it’s the pains on the other side of the ball that are more disconcerting. I keep expecting talent to win out, but the Sirianni-Patullo-Hurts trinity has had more holes than holiness. I foresee a tough, grind-it-out outcome, so the game could go either way. But I have a hard time riding with Wentz.

Prediction: Eagles 19, Vikings 17