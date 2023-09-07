Eagles’ Haason Reddick happy for Nick Bosa’s $170 million deal: ‘Hopefully ... more guys get paid’

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa’s 44-day holdout came to an end on Wednesday when he reportedly agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension that makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in league history.

Bosa led the NFL with 18½ sacks last season and racked up 48 quarterback hits, helping him to AP defensive player of the year honors. He leads the league in sacks over the last two years (34) and earned Pro Bowl nods in each of them. Bosa was slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The Eagles’ Haason Reddick, who finished the 2022 regular season with 2½ fewer sacks than Bosa’s total, expressed joy for his fellow edge rusher on Thursday.

“I’m happy for him,” Reddick said. “Got the big contract, which is great for him. Life-changing. But like you said, it’s going to set the market and hopefully you start seeing more guys get paid.”

With Bosa leapfrogging to the top of the NFL’s highest-paid edge rushers, Reddick now ranks 17th among his position group in total contract value. Reddick has two seasons left on the three-year, $45 million deal he signed in March 2022.

When asked on Aug. 1 if he feels like he is underpaid, Reddick said, “I ain’t gonna sit here and ... like I said, y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on. I’m just worried about being the best version of myself. And I’ll let everything else sort itself out, truly.”

