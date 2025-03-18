Phillies’ Nick Castellanos hit a home run during spring training — right after Brandon Graham retired

Nick Castellanos has done it again.

He’s become synonymous with home runs at sad and hilarious times, and on Tuesday, during spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he hit another — approximately an hour after Eagles legend Brandon Graham announced his retirement after 15 NFL seasons at the NovaCare Center.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Brandon Graham ends an Eagles career defined by positivity and wisdom with a speech to match

Of course, it was a deep drive to left field.

Castellanos’ knack for hitting poorly-timed home runs first came in 2020 during a game as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman attempted to apologize for using a homophobic slur on the air, coining a now-famous line.

“I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith, as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos,” Brennaman said. “It will be a home run, and so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame. I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again.”

» READ MORE: Nick Castellanos can’t stop hitting home runs during historic and somber moments. Here are a dozen examples.

Brennaman returned to the air calling ACC football games on the CW in 2024 after a four-year absence.

Somewhere along the way, Castellanos became synonymous with hitting home runs at tragic and historic times, including the death of Osama bin Laden, Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race, a tribute to Charlie Manuel after a stroke, and the I-95 collapse.

Now, he gets another as a Philadelphia legend calls it a career. He’s nothing if not consistent.