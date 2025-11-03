Why was Eagles coach Nick Sirianni dressed up like a Chicago Blackhawks player for Halloween?

Nick Sirianni didn’t do too much for his Halloween costume this year. If you didn’t know what you were looking at, his Blackhawks jersey might have looked a little lazy. He’s not even from Chicago.

But after years of comparisons between him and Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno, the two decided to have a bit of fun with it this Halloween.

Advertisement

Ever since Sirianni got hired as head coach of the Eagles, Foligno has been getting comments about how similar they look.

“I always get texts, ‘How are you coaching tonight and playing tomorrow?’ ” he told the Inquirer last year. “Yeah, handsome guy.”

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts as God, Lane Johnson as Hagrid, and our favorite Eagles Halloween costumes

Even former Flyers coach John Tortorella, who coached Foligno for six years in Columbus, was struck by the resemblance.

“I haven’t,” Tortorella said in 2023. “Looks just like [Chicago Blackhawks forward] Nick Foligno. Every time I see him, I see Nick Foligno. I coached Nick [Foligno] for six years, every time I look at him, it’s freaky to me.”

So for Halloween this year, Foligno and his wife went for the obvious — Foligno dressed as Sirianni, and his wife as the Lombardi Trophy.

Sirianni told 94 WIP that after seeing the costume, he was considering dressing up as Foligno, but wasn’t sure how Philly fans would react. On Friday, he decided to take the leap and go for it.

Foligno had no idea Sirianni would spoof his costume and return the favor, but he told the Chicago Sun-Times on Sunday that he loved it.

“I had a good laugh,” Foligno said. “He was a great sport about it. I give him credit, especially in the Philly sports market, to rip a Chicago Blackhawks [jersey]. But I think it shows his personality. He gained a lot of points in my eyes just for the fun of it.”

» READ MORE: The 10 most haunting Philly sports moments since 2000, from Ronde Barber’s pick-six to Ben Simmons’ pass

The two have never met, but Foligno hopes to connect with Sirianni in person at some point. The Blackhawks are in Philadelphia on March 26, so maybe the two can get a long-awaited photo together to show everyone just how similar they look.

“We’ll do the Spider-Man thing where we just point at each other,” he said. “Especially when they won the Super Bowl, everybody was like, ‘Dude, how did you win the Super Bowl and get back for your game last night?’ It’s funny how that became a thing.”