Ahead of their first look at Connor Bedard, Flyers hope they’ve found their own phenom in Matvei Michkov

CHICAGO — Meet Connor Bedard.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft has quickly changed the trajectory of the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Although the Blackhawks won’t be clamoring for a playoff spot this season — they sit dead last in the league — the 18-year-old is a generational talent who gives the Windy City hope that things will turn around for a team that has finished in the bottom two of its division in five of the last six seasons.

“I’ve watched a couple [of games] on TV and it’s pretty evident what he can do,” said Flyers center Morgan Frost. “I like to think that I’m kind of a skilled player as well, so it’s fun to watch some of the things that he does that not many people can do. It’s fun to watch him. He’s going to be a really special player and I think he already is.”

Bedard has 39 points (17 points, 22 assists) in 42 games. He leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies in points, despite missing time with a broken jaw. The winger enters the game against the Flyers (7:30 p.m. on TNT) on a three-game point streak with six points in that span.

He’s a big reason that Flyers coach John Tortorella said, “that game scares the [bleep] out of me,” following the team’s 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in the Stadium Series.

“Chicago plays hard, and they’re in all the games,” the bench boss elaborated on Monday. “It’s too important a game for us and I just don’t think you should disrespect any opponent. I’m not saying we will, but I have to worry about that as a coach of a team.”

Although the game includes a critical two points in the standings for the Flyers, who sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division, it also gives a peek behind the curtain of what a superstar addition can do to a team. It’s what the Flyers are hoping they will get when Matvei Michkov makes his way to the U.S. in 2026.

“The Mad Russian,” as Tortorella has coined him, is comparable to Bedard when it comes to creativity, a high level of skill, and the ability to take over games. In 45 games with Sochi of the KHL, the 19-year-old is having a record-breaking season with 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists).

“Torts has probably used this term before but ‘a game-breaker’ where the game is tied 1-1 and there’s not a lot going on and all of a sudden they do something individually that wins you the hockey game. That’s what Bedsy is,” said Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno, who played parts of six seasons under Tortorella with the Blue Jackets. “That’s what [Artemi Panarin] was for us in Columbus, and that’s the difference in the room sometimes.”

Bedard is well known for his desire to be a game-breaker. The British Columbia native didn’t take much time off while healing from a broken jaw suffered on a hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith on Jan. 5. Expected to be out six to eight weeks, he was seen skating 12 days later and returned to game action on Feb. 15.

“I think you admire at such a young age what Connor is dealing with on a day-to-day basis,” said Foligno, who has skated primarily with Bedard this season. “He’s not only dealing with the pressures to perform from the outside but also his own internal pressure. He really cares and wants to be the best and I think that’s what stands out to me. He works and competes and is really hungry just to get better every day.

“And it’s a great lesson for a lot of guys who, sometimes you get in this league and after a while you forget, you’ve got to still find ways to continue to improve. That’s what I think makes the greats so great is they’re never satisfied and that’s how Connor’s acted from Day 1. He’s not going to rest until he’s the greatest player or has five championships or 10 championships or whatever it is, right? And that’s the motivation and we’re lucky to have him.”

Hello, old friends

There has been a theme all season long when speaking to NHLers who previously played under Tortorella: They are collectively not surprised by the Flyers’ success this season. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson, who played under Tortorella in 2006-07 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, called him “an intense guy and he has his team always on their toes, ready to go.” Foligno echoed those thoughts.

“He’s an incredible coach at getting the most out of his players,” said Foligno. “I loved my time with him. We grew together, built a really great relationship and he’s a guy I respect a lot because he understands people, and how to motivate groups, and how to get you to understand what it is to be a pro.

“He helped me tremendously in my career, and I think he helped a lot of guys. When you look back on your time with him, you appreciate that he pushed you as hard as he did. Yeah, it’s hard sometimes and you have to have your pushback with him as well; I think that’s where he respects you.”

Foligno, 36, was the captain during their tenure with the Blue Jackets and the pair still text a bit. He checks in with the 65-year-old coach and grandfather and notes that despite the sometimes harsh comments, Tortorella cares tremendously about his players and their families. Although he thinks “it’s nice to see him soften up” these days, Foligno appreciates that Tortorella is “a great self-evaluator” and knows when he maybe went a bit too far. The veteran forward knows that the honesty with Tortorella — from both sides — is what makes his relationship with the players special all these years later.

“What I like is that he’s set in his ways about things that are nonnegotiable. About what it is to be a pro; about how a team and a group should handle themselves in the National Hockey League. But he understands the players are changing and how his approach has to change towards them. So he’s going to stay true to his beliefs and the way things should be run but also, all right, how am I going to get you to that point? And I think that’s where he’s really grown and I think guys appreciate that about him.”

Breakaways

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. ... Tortorella said it a few months ago and Foligno hears it all the time: He looks like Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. “I always get texts, ‘How are you coaching tonight and playing tomorrow?’ ” he said with a laugh before adding, “Yeah, handsome guy.” Foligno added that he was cheering for Sirianni (and, presumably by default, the Eagles) because of the comparison and said Jason Kelce is “awesome” and “I hope he plays a couple more years.”