“Some players, you can really get after, and they crave it,” he said, recalling that his father, a high school coach in Jamestown, N.Y, would yell at him “every day,” because his father knew that was how to reach him. “But some people don’t [respond well to that]. ... It’s gotta be the arm around them, ‘I’d like for you to do this, or this,’ but what’s important in all of them is that the standard’s the same, for every single player, right? It doesn’t waver, right? We need to teach that player the standard of what is acceptable and what is not acceptable. ... That’s where you create the relationships that are so important.”